Red Brigades member Bertulazzi arrested, he was hiding in Argentina

Arrested in Argentina the Red Brigades fugitive Leonardo Bertulazzi. His escape ends after 44 years, he has to serve 27 years in prison and will be immediately extradited to Italy. Bertulazzi was arrested because the refugee permit he had obtained – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – in 2004 had expired. Several charges are pending against him: