On July 30, the Red Book bowhead whale got stuck in fishing nets a few hundred meters from the coast in the Sea of ​​Okhotsk. Scientists and rescuers began an operation to save him.

According to our information, the trapped animal was noticed by tourists passing by on a boat, after which they reported the incident to animal rights activists and scientists, who urgently went in search of the animal.

The search team searched for the whale for two days, because due to the noise of the boats, the animal constantly changed its location. During this time, he managed to throw off part of the ropes, but he could not completely free himself.

Experts say that the whale began to stress and fatigue accumulated. At the moment, rescuers are working on measures to save the animal, which is fraught with danger to people, as the animal can capsize the ship. However, scientists are serious, as the loss of even one bowhead whale will accelerate the extinction of this species – there are only 300 such whales left on the entire globe.

On July 12, Canadian environmentalists demanded to ensure the safety of whales, which annually get entangled in fishing nets and die there. Environmental activists have issued an appeal after a whale entangled in nets was discovered in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. The animal was identified as a 38-year-old male named Meridian, who was previously seen on June 30 in the waters between Quebec’s Ile de la Madeleine and Miskoe Island in New Brunswick.

On June 20, an expedition dedicated to the study of cetaceans in the Kunashir Strait ended in the Sakhalin Region. At the end of May 2022, the expedition members met with small swimmers (Berardius minimus). Japanese scientists described this species of whale just three years ago. In 2021, the staff of the reserve observed live small swimming pools for the first time, then they counted 14 individuals. Scientists took water samples containing tiny pieces of exfoliated whale skin. The samples will allow you to obtain fragments of the DNA sequence and further confirm the species and conduct analysis of genetic diversity without disturbing the animals themselves.

In the Russian Federation, on September 1, 2021, the government approved the draft federal law “On Amendments to the Federal Law “On Fisheries and Conservation of Aquatic Biological Resources”. It prohibits coastal fishing for whales, dolphins and porpoises.