27 Red Book hares were released into the wild of New Moscow, reported in the capital’s municipal services. All of them were raised and fed using a special technology so that they could survive without the help of zoologists.

Today, hare populations in many regions of Russia are in decline; these animal species are included in the Red Book of Moscow, the department noted. For this reason, the capital is implementing a program to restore the population of the white hare and brown hare in natural areas.