The relationship of Atlético de Madrid With music, and especially with rock, it comes from afar and is full of memorable moments. The concerts held in their stadiums, the songs that Joaquín Sabina, Leiva, Dani Martín, Glutamato Ye-yé or Pancho Varona have dedicated to them, the groups that have adopted names like Vicente Calderón… Now, the red and white club wants to go one step further looking for the next revelation band on the national scene.

With the motto “Music vibrates when it meets football”, it has been launched ‘Atleti Music X Mahou Cinco Estrellas’a project in collaboration with the beer brand that embodies the idea that “music and football can merge to create unique and captivating experiences.” This initiative is born from Atleti’s desire to focus on new musical talents, offering them the opportunity to produce a piece in a musical studio, access rehearsal facilities and the possibility of performing in one of the spaces that Riyadh has. Metropolitan Air. Football and music, two worlds that excite and unite, find in ‘Atleti Music X Mahou Cinco Estrellas’ a perfect synergy to discover and promote emerging voices on the music scene.

«We are all aware of the importance of opportunities for talent to emerge and shine, whether in football, music or any other field. Atleti Music is an innovative project that was born with the ambition of offering Atlético de Madrid as an ideal setting for those artists who are yet to be discovered and who dream of showing the world the emotions they can transmit through their music and their voices,” he comments. Valerio Gori, Marketing Director of Atlético de Madrid.

'Atleti Music . A fundamental component in the equation to offer participants visibility and a unique opportunity on the international music scene, uniting the power of music with that of football.









«At Mahou we are very proud to be part of a project that unites two of our passions: music and football. Being able to continue promoting emerging talent as we have been doing for years with a unique partner like Atlético de Madrid is an unmatched opportunity. At Mahou we want to challenge the youngest to bring out the star within them,” says Silvia Delgado, Marketing Director of Mahou.

The presentation party was enlivened with a most unexpected surprise: the performance of first team winger Rodrigo Riquelme, who sang the song ‘Ask me to dance’ by the artist Dani Fernández, his friend and favorite singer, who is also an unrepentant Atleti fan as these words of his demonstrate: «The people of Atleti do not need to be told what we have won and what we have not. When they come to me with the Champions League, I remind them that I was from Atleti in the Second Division, with Torres and Kiko. Atleti is fighting. Feeling. What really matters to us is seeing our team enjoy and we hug the person next to us, without knowing each other, when we score a goal.”

How to participate

The way to participate is very simple and its format is reminiscent of great musical talent shows. Anyone who wishes can register through the official club websitewhere they can send a video in which they demonstrate all their musical quality.

The candidates will be evaluated by Atlético de Madrid and Mahou and will be able to perform in one of the spaces of one of the most relevant venues in Europe, the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, where artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Metallica and Feid have passed this summer. . In this way, the contest will consist of three phases: one for the presentation of each musical project, until next February 3; another evaluation, in which a jury selects the final participants; and another of performances before thousands of people in one of the stadium spaces.

The call comes a day after the athletic club Los 50 brought together four groups with red-and-white members (Cometa, Baloncesto, Carrera Blanca and Hipergéminis) in the Sala El Sol to celebrate a fun mattress mini-festival presented by Julio Ruiz, legendary Radio host 3 (already retired) and deep red and white too, in front of hundreds of athletic music lovers.