To win the Copa del Rey you have to know how to live to the limit. Of the four semifinalists of this edition, only Sevilla got the ticket without having to look into the abyss. The remaining three had to resort to overtime to save their heads. The last to do so, Athletic, even had to go to a shootout with Betis from eleven meters that Unai Simón chose, the final hero when he saved two penalties in a match in which Raúl García had rescued the lions over the horn neutralizing Juanmi’s goal down the stretch with a header that made the Verdiblancos dream of stepping on the threshold of the final for the twelfth time in their history.

Athletic will be the one that enters the hype with Seville, Barcelona and Levante on Friday, after completing a survival exercise at Benito Villamarín, where he was seen out of the tournament for more than nine minutes. And this despite the fact that the Bilbao team, with Muniain it was due to minor annoyances, came out better than Betis, who gave little option in the first half hour with very intense pressure. But when the effort dampened the red-and-white intensity, Canales began to activate his team. A center from Ruibal started from a Cantabrian leadership that Miranda failed to put on the tights. It was the best chance of a first half with more heat than poison.

A more orderly Betis returned from the locker room with the ball and an Athletic ready to fight blitzkrieg. Yuri tested Joel with a remarkable shot that allowed the green-and-white goalkeeper to shine. He was not entirely satisfied with what Marcelino saw, who turned to Williams in search of verticality. With the ‘9’ already on the green, De Marcos was about to unbalance the score with a header after Yuri’s center that went off by inches.

Betis Joel, Montoya, Mandi, Víctor Ruiz, Miranda (Emerson, min. 105), Guido Rodríguez (Joaquín, min. 92), William Carvalho (Tello, min. 105), Aitor Ruibal (Juanmi, min. 74), Canales, Fekir (Sidnei, min. 92) and Borja Iglesias (Guarded, min. 88). one

Athletic Unai Simón, Lekue (Capa, min. 78), Yeray, Iñigo Martínez, Yuri, De Marcos, Dani García (Vencedor, min. 78), Vesga (Morcillo, min. 88), Berenguer (Unai López, min. 88) , Raúl García and Villalibre (Williams, min. 67). Goals: 1-0: min. 84, Juanmi. 1-1: min. 94, Raúl García. Penalties: 0-1, Raúl García. 1-1, Mandi. 1-2, Williams. Channels, for Unai Simón. 1-3, Morcillo. Juanmi, for Unai Simón. 1-4, Yuri. Referee: Hernández Hernández (Committee of Las Palmas). He admonished Yuri, Yeray, Dani García, Iñigo Martínez, Aitor Ruibal, Lekue, William Carvalho and Raúl García. Incidents: Quarterfinal match of the Copa del Rey, played at Benito Villamarín behind closed doors.

Pellegrini replied to those minutes of rojiblanco dominance, retiring Aitor Ruibal to give Juanmi a chance. The change worked for the Chilean. Because the ex of the Real Sociedad was protagonist. Caracoleó Fekir in the vertical of the area and the ball fell, fortunately, to the Malaga, who beat Unai Simón finishing first with his left foot.

The discount was six more minutes. Enough for a proud team like Athletic. In the two previous rounds the lions were behind on the scoreboard and managed to come back. It was Iñigo Martínez who was in charge of calling the alarm this time. The central player struck on the left and put a tense center into the area where Raúl García was prowling, who executed with his head. Extra time served in a tournament in which nothing is final until the last second expires.

Athletic struck out in extra time. First Morcillo, with a distant shot that Joel blocked; then Raúl García, with another shoe from outside the area that went high. Betis also had them, with a dry shot from Joaquín that Yeray aborted, avoiding a stretch that would probably have been unsuccessful for Unai Simón, and again with the green-and-white captain as the executor, this time with the head but without success, to the relief of the goalkeeper. who followed the hit with his eyes. It was all in vain. The penalties dictated sentence. Prize for Athletic, who fought so hard; punishment for Betis, who did not deserve less the pass.