Red, orange, yellow and white zone: the color system of the regions can be revised. Professor Franco Locatelli, coordinator of the CTS, says this in a phase characterized by the high number of infections linked to the Omicron variant. “The system of coloring the regions was worked out in a concerted manner between the ministry and the regions in a different era”, observes Locatelli, guest of Che tempo che fa. “That we can arrive at a reconsideration lies in the logic of things. Having said that, let’s not forget that there is a management load in hospitals even for asymptomatic patients who must be kept separate. Just as we do not make the mistake that asymptomatics cannot infect “, adds Locatelli.

“The life of the vast majority of Italians in recent months has been without great limitations. In the coming weeks we will have to open a discussion in particular with the Regions, we will convene a technical table to discuss the proposals and face this phase that seems different from the previous ones “, says the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, in Controcorrente.” However, we are in a not an easy time, the numbers of those infected are very very high. Thanks to vaccines, hospitalizations are lower than in the past but the pressure is still very strong. The WHO tells us that we are approaching the peak, we must carefully evaluate what happens in the next few days and, as we have always done, adapt the rules to the epidemiological phase we are experiencing “, he adds.