After months of agonizing waiting and scant updates in between, Netflix has finally released the first teaser trailer for Red alert, his latest action gamble in which we will see Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson in the leading roles.

The clip of just over two minutes in length anticipates the explosive and promising scenes that will make it to the final cut of the film, whose arrival at the streaming giant’s video library is scheduled for November 12 this year.

The film is directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who also serves as a producer alongside Beau Flynn for FlynnPictureCo; while Johnson, Dany García and Hiram García for Seven Bucks Productions. In addition to Reynolds, Gadot and ‘The Rock’, the film’s cast also includes Ritu Arya, from The Umbrella Academy, and Chris Diamantopolous.

Red alert – synopsis

When a red alert is issued from Interpol – the highest order to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted – the FBI’s top profiler, John Hartley (Johnson), takes over the case.

His global chase places him in the middle of a daring heist in which he is forced to team up with Nolan Booth (Reynolds) to catch the most wanted art thief on the planet: ‘The Bishop’ (Gadot).

The high-flying adventure that follows takes the trio to the most unlikely locations: across the dance floor, trapped in an isolated prison, and even deep into the jungle.