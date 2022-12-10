Home page World

In Austria, people are preparing for massive snowfalls. © Jfk/APA/dpa

Winter is here in Germany – Austria will see a lot more of it. The Alpine Republic is preparing for massive snowfalls.

Munich/Vienna – snow all over Germany, even more snow especially in Bavaria – and a lot more snow in Austria. A snow roller with fresh snow of up to 30 centimeters is rolling towards the Alpine republic. Wetter.at writes of “red warning level” in the weather forecast for Austria.

On Saturday it is only supposed to snow a little on the north side of the Alps and in the north, but the snowfalls are expected to become more frequent soon, writes the portal in the weather forecast. Rain and snowfall will spread from the south in the afternoon. It remains dry only in the north-east. During the day, the snow line drops in many places to low altitudes: in the south to 1000 meters to 500 meters during the day.

Weather forecast for Austria: Snow also in Vienna – Austria’s capital is preparing

Then on Sunday it will continue to snow, only later it will loosen up and the rising wind can lead to snowdrifts at minus 3 to plus 3 degrees. According to the weather forecast, snow should also fall in the capital Vienna and stay there. Municipal department 48 is prepared for this, according to a city broadcast. In the event of an emergency, 1,400 winter service employees and 280 (own and private) clearing and gritting vehicles are available. “We’re not everywhere at the same time, but we can get everywhere quickly,” said winter service manager Andreas Kuba.

The snowfall is not expected to subside until Monday. The maximum daily temperatures at the start of the week are between minus 6 and plus 3 degrees. The lowest temperatures are mostly minus 11 to minus 3 degrees, in inner alpine clearing zones even up to minus 18 degrees are possible. (cgsc)

