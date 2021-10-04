Genoa – The first weather alert of the autumn season immediately brings Liguria back to the red, with the closure of most of the schools. At least in the central part of the region: almost the entire province of Genoa and a large part of that of Savona (zones “B” and “D” of the regional hydrological basins) will in fact be on red alert from 2pm today. Arpal fears “powerful, potentially destructive omnidirectional blasts.” While the rest of the region will still be on orange alert from the early morning. Schools of all types and levels closed in Genoa and Savona and in 119 other Ligurian municipalities, practically half. To the principals the possibility of organizing remote lessons.

Forecasts and measures

“Persistent rains with the possibility of even strong thunderstorms”, reports the Arpal bulletin. Already yesterday the first floods and some small landslides, after the abundant rains of the morning, have raised the level of attention. But the worst is expected in the early afternoon today, especially in the center of the region. “High probability of strong phenomena, even persistent from the first hours on Genoa and Savona and the Po slopes of the valleys of the central region”. And in the evening storms of sirocco on the east. Particularly observed are the streams, Bisagno in the lead. Just 4 October (2010) is the date of the flood that swept the Sestri Ponente district. But compared to then and to 2014, the last flood of the Bisagno, two of the main anti-flood works, the Scolmatore del Ferreggiano and the coverage of the Bisagno, are there.

Arenzano, Pizzo tunnel closed

The Pizzo tunnel, along the Aurelia towards Arenzano, will be closed for the entire duration of the alert for thunderstorms and widespread rain.

The measures in Genoa

Lessons at the University also stop in Genoa. Schools also stopped in the hinterland and in the municipalities adjacent to the Ligurian capital. Stop also at libraries, cemeteries, day centers, sports facilities, parks, play areas and municipal civic centers. In Genoa, the weather alert, which yesterday created not a few inconveniences between landslides, landslides and evacuated families, will start at 2 pm and will succeed the orange one. Thunderstorms and widespread rains expected today will be accompanied by gale force winds. While the Genoa airport will be regularly operational, inconveniences in the port are not excluded where the dockers, given the weather alert, have again decided to proclaim a strike day for today. “Abstention from work – reads a note from CGIL, CISL and UIL – will affect all workers”. For months, the unions have been denouncing the lack of safety for working on the quay during weather warnings and asking the Genoa-Savona Port System Authority “to address the still unresolved problems on the subject of the weather alert”. Due to the alert, the vaccination hub managed by the privates of the Youth Theater will also stop, but only from 12.00. The appointments (about 400) scheduled in the afternoon for anti Covid vaccinations will then be made up on Tuesday, the managers communicate. of the Middle.

The measures in the rest of the region

The closure of the schools will concern all the institutes that are not seat of the polling station in Savona, where the voting operations will continue until 3 pm. The swimming pool is also closed and the market canceled. Schools also closed in most of the province of Savona, with the exception of Valbormida: in Cairo Montenotte, Altare and Carcare schools open but no canteen service. In the province of Imperia, in the capital, schools will remain open, but closed in Sanremo and in most of the other municipalities. In Tigullio the situation varies from municipality to municipality: in Rapallo the institutes will be closed, in Sestri Levante open and in Chiavari only some offices closed. Finally, in the province of La Spezia, educational activities suspended in Sarzana, early exit in Porto Venere while schools are open in the capital.

Roussillon, inconvenience to the provincial 456

The Municipality of Rossiglione issued an alert message, accompanied by a video, to warn motorists of problems on the highway due to rain.

Strong flooding is reported in the locality of Giro dell’Orso, via Fratelli Pesce, via Airenta and via Roma. Problems also at the Sant’Anna al Superiore overpass and the railway underpass.

Already yesterday there were problems on the provincial road 456 in the municipality of Rossiglione due to a landslide that led to some large boulders falling on the roadway.