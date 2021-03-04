The plague of injuries gives no respite. When the situation seemed to improve, the Madrid has announced that Mariano He suffers from a muscular ailment in the left external obturator, pending evolution. Joins in the infirmary to Ramos, Hazard, Carvajal and Benzema.

The latter, with a micro-tear in the adductor, is doubtful for the Metropolitan. This means that Zidane could play one of the most important games of the season, the derby against Atlético de Madrid next Sunday (16:15, Movistar + LaLiga), no center forwards from the first squad. I would only have Hugo Lasted, of the subsidiary.

This is the second loss of the Dominican Hispanic due to physical problems this season. He missed the first weeks of the course due to tonsillitis. While he wasn’t counting too much for Zidane, Jovic’s departure in January and Benzema’s injuries had carved a niche for him on the team. He has been a starter in the last two games of League (Valladolid Y Real Society) and played more than half an hour against him Atalanta in Champions.

He had options to enter the eleven in the derby next Sunday. The physical problems of Benzema They left him as the only natural alternative for the Frenchman, but this injury cuts his progression and leaves him out of the pools.