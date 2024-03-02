Millonarios did not get one against Equidad, which dealt a strong blow to Alberto Gamero's campaign. There are now four consecutive defeats for the blues, which on top of everything added two more links to a chain of injuries. The 1-2 leaves the team in a critical position in the table.

Millonarios is experiencing a moment of confusion in its football and Equidad, a team that has already shown that it can complicate its rivals, as it did against América and Nacional, surpassed it in long passages of the first half. The ball is burning for Millos, his goal is shrinking and he has also made defensive errors that did not appear before.

What's more: even bad luck has taken its toll on Alberto Gamero's team, on the field and in the medical department. A play that did not seem to have much danger ended in 0-1 for La Equidad, when Johan Rojas wanted to put a ball into the blue area. Juan Pablo Vargas tried to reject and ended up bathing Álvaro Montero, which went wrong.

Two minutes later, Millonarios seemed to recover his memory: a filtered pass from Émerson Rivaldo Rodríguez left Leonardo Castro one-on-one with goalkeeper Washington Ortega to tie the game, in a play in which the VAR validated the attacker's position.

When Millonarios seemed to have, in this match, the most complete roster in recent times, two pieces fell apart throughout the game: Castro did not come out for the second stage, suffering from muscle problems, and his replacement, Santiago Giordana, was absent. He stopped after making a spike and only lasted 16 minutes on the court.

Thus, Gamero, who had been left without left backs due to the injuries of Danovis Banguero, Ómar Bertel and Jorge Arias, was now left without '9'. Rodríguez and Beckham Castro alternated in that position, who came in to replace the Argentine.

Meanwhile, one who suffered a lot in the game was Andrés Llinás. Kevin Viveros always surpassed him and even more so since the blue defender received a yellow card. In a fight for the ball in the area, Llinás got his hand on the ball. Clear penalty.

Elan Ricardo, one of Equidad's revelations in the tournament, cashed in. And Álvaro Montero seemed to stop him, with such bad luck that the ball, from his hand, went to the post and then into the back of the goal. 1-2 for Alexis García's team, 22 minutes into the second half.

Without a man at the top, with the two extremes trying to cover that gap and with the entry of Daniel Ruiz, Millonarios went ahead by inertia, but without order and with desperation. He had two options and he wasted them. The team was walking a tightrope: either they tied it or they scored the third.

Viveros was sent off in stoppage time for elbowing Larry Vásquez. And then, Fabián Viáfara, irresponsibly, went to protest to referee Jhon Hinestroza and a new red card appeared. But there was no time for more. Millonarios lost football and bad luck took its toll on the team.

