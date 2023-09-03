La Dana moves this Sunday towards the center of the peninsula and threatens to leave torrential rains in the communities of Madrid and Castilla-La Mancha, where the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated the red alert level or extreme danger. There is a high risk of intense rainfall between twelve noon and midnight with records that could reach 120 liters per square meter in that twelve-hour interval, especially intense until six in the afternoon.

The dangerous situation is such that the 112 of the Community of Madrid recommends to all those drivers who plan to return to Madrid this Sunday to advance their trip to avoid driving on the roads during the afternoon, “when the most virulent storms are expected” . This warning of “extreme danger” due to rain will also affect provinces adjacent to Madrid such as Toledo and other areas of Castilla-La Mancha.

Those 120 liters provided are a third of what rains in Madrid for an entire year. That is why there is a risk of flooding in the streets of the downtown area and the metropolitan area in the face of what some Internet users have already been quick to describe as “the Philomena of water” on the X social network, the old Twitter. In any case, the only certainty that there is is the Madrid Emergency Notice that, given the forecast of these torrential rains, asks citizens to remain in their homes, not to go out unless strictly necessary and to avoid passing through areas that are flood.

The mayor himself, José Luis Martínez Almeida, given the red alert from Aemet, has called on Madrid residents to “extreme caution” and limit travel as much as possible due to the storms expected today. The councilor assured that “the municipal services are prepared and working to minimize the possible consequences of the Dana.”

This Sunday, abundant rainfall is also expected to arrive with storms in the southeastern third, Levante and northern plateau, as well as strong winds in the Levante and in the northeast due to the presence of La Dana (isolated depression at high levels), which continues sweeping the peninsula leaving in its wake abundant rainfall and widespread storms.

La Dana has forced the population of Alcanar, in Tarragona, to confine itself due to the risk of flooding and in Castilla-La Mancha several roads have been cut. Yesterday, Saturday, the meteorological phenomenon left record records in Navarra and damage in various regions such as La Rioja, the Valencian Community, Murcia and part of Andalusia. In Aragon, two canyoners drowned after a sudden flood of the river when they were practicing this sport in a canyon in the Huesca Pyrenees.

The Aemet has also activated for this Sunday orange level warnings in the provinces of Ávila and Segovia, where rainfall of up to 30 liters per square meter is expected in one hour, in addition to those that it had already activated in Soria, Valladolid and Burgos due to rain. and widespread showers accompanied by thunderstorms.