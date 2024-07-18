Home page World

A heat wave is currently gripping southern Italy and has already claimed lives. There is no sign of the all-clear being given any time soon. Quite the opposite.

Italy – While summer is only just getting going in Germany, Italy seems to be unable to escape the heat and the massive amount of sun. The high pressure area “Caronte” will bring temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days, which will heat up the south of the republic in particular, reports wetter.at.

Parallels to last year, when a summer heat of devastating proportions depressed Italy.

Collapsed on the beach: Heatwave in Italy claims four lives

The heat had already had serious effects in mid-July 2024. As the Italian news agency ANSA reported that four elderly people in Italy recently died within two days in connection with the heat wave. The fourth fatality, a 70-year-old man, collapsed on a beach near the port city of Bari on the Adriatic on Sunday (July 14) and subsequently died. Two other deaths were recorded the day before on beaches in the southern Italian region of Apulia. Another heat-related death also occurred in the country’s capital, Rome.

And: More deaths could follow. The intense heat wave is expected to last at least until the end of July, the news agency writes. A warning signal for governments and authorities as well. Currently (as of July 17), heat alert level red applies in eleven municipalities in Italy. In these municipalities, the heat not only endangers the Health ailing, elderly and sick people, but also those of athletic, apparently fit people.

The heat alert level applies to these municipalities and cities in Italy:

Ancona

Bologna

Campobasso

Florence

Frosinone

Latin

Perugia

Rieti

Pescara

Rome

Viterbo

Reaction to heatwave in Italy: Increased air conditioning sales and ice cream consumption

The Italian Ministry of Health provides citizens and holidaymakers with suggestions for action to prevent the heat. People should avoid being outdoors and direct sunlight, drink at least one and a half litres of water a day, eat five portions Fruit and Vegetables eat and keep an eye on older people living alone.

Weather.at is already reporting on the first effects of the heat on Italians’ consumer behavior. According to the report, demand for air conditioning and ice cream has increased in recent days. Both can help people cool down in various ways.

Climate change fuels heatwave in southern Italy – meanwhile rain chaos in the north

But this does not change the reason for the increasing occurrence of heat waves like this one. These are due to the man-made climate crisis, because there is a causality between climate change and heat waves.

While people in southern Italy are sweltering in the heat, northern Italy is experiencing torrential rains that are causing flooding. (pls)