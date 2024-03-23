The manager of JAPAMABernardo Cárdenas, says it with all his letters, there is a “red flag” by lack of water in Home and now the National Water Comission you recommended begin to rationalize the supply of liquidthrough tandeos.

The area of El Colorado fishing camp It is one of the most affected and due to the low volumes of water that the canals bring, they have to use bombs puddles. However, there are testimonies that despite the scarcity in some parts, there are irrigation canals near the town of Home already Zaragoza Fig Tree that are full of waterthey almost spilled.

It is an unprecedented situation that both the authorities and the users of Los Mochis are facing, because on several occasions they have been urged to save water, but no one ever thought that it would become scarce even for human consumption and now they are facing a bitter reality of that waste continues without restraint while it is needed for the most essential.

Paradoxically, yesterday World Water Day was commemorated and state authorities announced the creation of a scientific council to resolve the conflict that can only be resolved with the help of nature.

Potpourri. The square is heating up. With the disappearance of several people and families, who were apparently “lifted up,” the insecurity crisis that was already being experienced in Culiacán worsened with the constant theft of cars by armed force that had been occurring. Governor Rubén Rocha called for calm, not to be afraid, because a special police operation has already been launched to search for the missing. I hope there is success.

AZTECS. In Sinaloa, as in almost the entire country, the PRD was bad and now it is worse, with the internal dispute that emerged after the secretary of electoral affairs Francisco Juárez denounced that the state president of the party had him threatened even at his own home, while Oner Lazcano denies being the author of the threats.

The internal dispute arose because Oner's wife was left out of the list of multiple candidates for federal deputies and Juárez's wife was included. As it is, everything is handled as a family and the candidacies are distributed as if they were hereditary.

ECLIPSE. Confirmed, as he announced during his recent visit to Culiacán, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will come to Sinaloa again on April 8, to witness the solar eclipse here. By the way, officials from the Ministry of Education give good news for the educational community, it turns out that to protect students, classes will be suspended on the 8th and therefore the Easter holidays will be extended until the 9th.

FISHING. It was an open secret, but now the Secretary of Fisheries, Flor Emilia Guerra confirms it, that in Ahome there is a high incidence of illegal fishing, fishing practically never stops, even with the ban in full force.

TOURISM. Ricardo Velarde assumes duties as head of the office of the tourism secretary in Sinaloa, replacing Estrella Palacios who requested leave to go on campaign.

