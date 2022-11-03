Home page World

Of: Tanya Banner

Split

Heat waves, dried-up riverbeds, floods and floods, forest fires – the year 2022 held some climate catastrophes in store worldwide. © IMAGO/Wolfgang Cezanne

An international research team wants to draw attention to the global climate with a new study ahead of the UN climate conference.

Corvallis – In less than two weeks, representatives from more than 190 countries around the world will meet at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Well in advance, an international research team in the trade journal BioScience published a current status report on the global climate. In view of droughts, floods and other climate catastrophes in the current year, the researchers warn: “Planet Earth is now on ‘red alert’. Humanity is clearly in a climate crisis.”

The team led by William Ripple and Christopher Wolf from Oregon State University in Corvallis published a model of 35 indicators – the so-called “planetary vital signs” – that stand for the state of the earth. In it, for example, per capita energy consumption, economic growth or flight passenger numbers are used as indicators for the extent of human activity that influences the climate. Other values ​​- including readings on ocean warming or the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere – show the consequences of these activities on the climate. “Overall, 16 of the 35 variables we monitor are at record highs,” the study said.

Researchers warn of climate change: “Red Alert”

Three of the most important greenhouse gases – CO₂, methane and nitrous oxide – reached new records in 2022 in terms of their concentration in the atmosphere. In March 2022, the CO₂ concentration reached 418 ppm (parts per million) – the highest monthly global average concentration ever recorded. Furthermore, 2022 is on track to be one of the warmest years on record. Ocean heat is also at a record high.

The study also looks at disasters that are “related, at least in part, to the climate change related”. Their number tends “steep upwards”. The researchers write that the number of extremely hot days has almost doubled since 1980. Around 500,000 deaths worldwide between 2000 and 2019 were attributed to the heat. Rising temperatures would also increase the risk that Climate tipping points are triggered – For example, permafrost could thaw, Amazon forest dieback could continue, or disease and conflict could occur. Researchers had previously shown that a Consequence of climate change new pandemics could be. Also dangerous Bacteria could thus be thawed out of the permafrost will.

The list of climate catastrophes in 2022 is long

The researchers list “climate catastrophes in 2022” in a table – the list is long. She mentions numerous European rivers that had little or no water in the summer of 2022 due to extreme heat, record floods in Australia, drought in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia, a heat wave in eastern South Africa, deadly floods in Pakistan, heat waves in numerous countries and also violent hurricanes like Ian in Florida. “Look at all these heat waves, fires, floods and massive storms,” Ripple points out. “The specter of climate change is just around the corner and pounding hard.”

The glaciers are melting – How climate change is changing the earth View photo gallery

Climate crisis: Researchers have been warning for many years

The climate crisis that the researchers are warning about is nothing new: numerous scientists have commented and warned about it in recent years. “As the increase in annual climate catastrophes shows, we are now in a major climate crisis and a global catastrophe that could get much worse if we continue as before,” the researchers write, emphasizing: “Instead of losing hope, we must reduce ecological excess in a fair manner and immediately take massive measures to mitigate and adapt to climate change.” This is the only way to limit short-term damage, preserve nature, avoid unspeakable human suffering and give future generations the chance they have earn.

Co-author Saleemul Huq puts it this way: “Climate change is not a stand-alone problem. To avoid further untold human suffering, we must protect nature, eliminate most fossil fuel emissions and support socially just climate adaptation, with a focus on low-income areas that are most vulnerable.” (tab)