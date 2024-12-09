He snow storm that has raged on the Peninsula since this Saturday has forced alerts to be deployed in different communities. This is the case of Asturias and Castilla y León, where the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has established the red risk due to heavy snowfall. At the moment, the heavy snowfall They have bagged a total of 65 vehicles and trucks in the Palencia town of Aguilar de Campoo.

On the other hand, up to four mountain passes have been closed in Burgos, while the flakes They have forced to cut off circulation on two roads in Cantabria and to drive with chains on several roads in Navarra. The thermometers have also plummeted in the last few hours. So much so, that some Galician regions such as A Veiga have recorded temperatures of up to negative 4.5 degrees. In the Picos de Europa, for its part, the mercury has dropped as far as Negative 8.8 degrees.