Red 2: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Tonight, Sunday 26 February 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 Red 2 is aired, a 2013 film directed by Dean Parisot and starring Bruce Willis, John Malkovich, Mary-Louise Parker, Catherine Zeta Jones, Helen Mirren and Anthony Hopkins. It is the sequel to the 2010 film, based on the comic of the same name written by Warren Ellis and drawn by Cully Hamner. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Three years have passed since the events narrated in the first film and Frank Moses, an ex-CIA agent, tries to live a normal life with his girlfriend, Sarah Ross. When Marvin Boggs, his old partner and friend, contacts him to warn him that a WikiLeaks leak is putting them in imminent danger Frank doesn’t believe him, but a few minutes later Marvin’s car explodes in the parking lot of the mall where they were met. Frank finds it hard to believe that Marvin is dead, but he attends her funeral with Sarah, where he takes the floor in a moving and bizarre eulogy. At the end of mass, while he tells Sarah that it is necessary to escape and hide in a safe place, Frank is picked up by government agents and taken to the Yankee White Facility, a secret service facility.

During the interrogation the structure is stormed by Jack Horton, accompanied by a group of mercenaries, who threatens to torture Sarah if Frank does not reveal the information he needs. However, Frank manages to escape Horton’s grip, and with the help of Marvin, who turns out to be alive and well, escapes with Sarah. Marvin, who has kidnapped and tortured the deputy director of Military Intelligence, explains to Frank that they are wanted for taking part in Operation Late Night, a clandestine operation during the Cold War that involved assembling and hiding a weapon nuclear power in Russia. Meanwhile Horton, who turns out to be a rogue CIA agent, kills a general in the Pentagon and convinces international agencies that Frank and his friends are terrorists on the run.

Red 2: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Red 2, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Bruce WillisFrank Moses

John MalkovichMarvin Boggs

Mary-Louise Parker as Sarah Ross

Helen MirrenVictoria Winslow

Anthony HopkinsEdward Bailey

Catherine Zeta Jones as Katja Petrokova

Brian CoxIvan Simanov

Lee Byung-hun as Han Cho Bai

Nathalie BuscombeSerena

Neal McDonoughJack Horton

David Thewlis: The Frog

Garrick Hagon Davis

Tim Pigott-Smith: director Phillips

Philip Arditti: Arman

Mitchell MullenWade

Khalid Laith: Al Said

Steven Berkoff: Cobb

Vlasta Vrana: General McKennon

Adam Shaw: creepy young man

Tom HodgkinsSnyder

Emma HemingKelly

Titus Welliver: Deputy Director Military Intelligence

Sherif El Tayeb: Captain of the Revolutionary Guards

Streaming and TV

Where to see Red 2 on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 26 February 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.