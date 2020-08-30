Recycling With the Kaipola mill, Finland’s largest user of recycled paper will also disappear – Now new items should be invented for a huge amount of paper

Kaipolan The closure of the paper mill also seems to confuse the operation of the Finnish paper collection system.

Forestry company UPM announced on Wednesday to close the mill in Jämsä, which is currently Finland’s largest recycler of recycled paper, by the end of 2020.

In Kaipola, up to half of all paper collected from consumers has been utilized, which is collected annually at around 200,000 tonnes. In addition to newsprint, recycled paper has been used, for example, in the manufacture of tissue paper, such as toilet paper.

With the closure of UPM’s mill, the production of plain newsprint in Finland will practically cease. That means you have to come up with a new use for recycled paper.

“The amount is significant. We are currently considering new uses, ”says the CEO Petri Aaltonen Encore Environmental Services, representing the producer community.

In Finland there are two representatives of the producer organization responsible for paper collection. Encore is mainly owned by domestic forest companies, while the members of Suomen Keräystuotte (SKT) are mainly paper importers and many media companies.

Representative of SKT Merja Helander says paper collection will continue as before. However, the trend is downward, as according to data collected by the Pirkanmaa ELY Center, 12.7 per cent less paper was collected in 2019 than a year earlier.

Despite this, the amounts collected are still large.

“Overall, this is a big change in the use of recycled paper, as Kaipola has bought almost everything it has got out of it,” says Helander.

UPM’s mill has been a good place to reuse raw materials, as it has received recycled paper in bulk, eliminating the need for cost-increasing paper baling.

It is estimated in the producer organizations that a lot of recycled paper will also be exported from Finland in the near future. It is a valuable material, the price of which in Finland is around one hundred euros per tonne.

“Adapting the recycling system to the situation is slower than closing the plant. Paper should not be stored for long periods of time, so exports are a viable interim solution. However, I would believe that these paper streams will eventually find the user in Finland, ”says Helander.

Encoren Petri Aaltonen says that the demand for graphic paper will probably continue to fall due to the impact of the corona pandemic. It is a direct result of consumers subscribing to and buying fewer printed magazines than before.

Nevertheless, collection is remarkably profitable: the resale value of recycled paper is so good that consumers do not have to pay for recycled paper at all. The cost of the collection system therefore comes mainly from transportation.

Paper recycling in Finland is also among the most efficient in the world, reaching a collection rate of about 85 percent.

From next year, paper may be available, at least temporarily, in excess of domestic demand. Aaltonen is not yet able to assess whether the situation affects, for example, the resale price of the material.

“Users can already be found in tissue manufacturers, but the intention is to find new uses as well. The work is already underway, ”he says.