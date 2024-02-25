T-Shirts, pants, shorts, jackets – mountains of discarded textiles as far as the eye can see. That's exactly what pictures from the Chilean Atacama Desert showed at the end of 2021. Recycling? None. The clothing and textile industry is one of the largest emitters of CO 2 -emissions. An estimated ten percent of all global greenhouse gases and around 20 percent of global water consumption are caused by the textile industry. In addition, there are chemicals, bleaches and huge amounts of microplastics that are released into waterways, which further pollute the environment and sometimes end up back in the human body.

These problems are well known, but changes are slow. The Berlin bag and backpack brand Ucon Acrobatics wants to initiate change. Last fall, Ucon Acrobatics was one of the first companies in the world to release a collection whose products predominantly consist of old clothes. “Textile recycling is still in its infancy, and we are trying to get this topic going,” says Jochen Smuda, Managing Director at Ucon Acrobatics.