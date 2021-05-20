Donald Trump was elected president in 2016 on the promise of American reinvention from China. But even before the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, Trump’s economic expansion – which has become the longest ever – failed to restore all the manufacturing jobs lost during the 2008 recession. It’s not just about automation taking jobs from human workers. Industrial production declined in 2019, and never reached its pre-2008 peak. Trump’s trade war not only did not revive manufacturing in the United States, but also did nothing to move global supply chains from East Asia.

US high-tech exports have also declined under Trump, while China’s exports have increased. Trump’s ineffective efforts made one thing quite clear: If high-value manufacturing and factory jobs are to return to the United States, it will take much more than hostile rhetoric and tariffs. But some intellectuals on the political right are willing to take a more serious step toward this idea. The “Re-Manufacturing and Services Back to the United States” (resettlement) initiative, a policy plan released by the new think tank American Compass, has brought together a number of big ideas aimed at making the United States a manufacturing power again. Abandoning belief in the importance of free trade and embracing industrial politics is a huge leap to the political right. It is a more typical position for left-leaning thinkers who are compatible with organized action. The authors of the resettlement initiative offer a number of justifications for this drastic shift. First, they cite traditional concerns of US national security and soft power. They also cite resilience in the face of global supply chain shocks as a weakness of the traditional free trade system that has been starkly evident in the coronavirus lockdowns.

Finally, they contend that restoring supply chains within the United States is beneficial to productivity and innovation. These last two assertions are the most controversial. The traditional case of free trade is based on the idea that when countries divide production according to what each country specializes in, productivity improves.

For example, economists usually believe that the combination of cheap labor in developing countries and the capital and knowledge of developed countries benefits both. But some object, arguing that countries with a greater range of economic activities grow faster, possibly due to the flow of knowledge and talent between upstream and downstream firms in the supply chain. Proponents of free trade also claim that international supply chains foster innovation, arguing that firms exposed to global competition are forced to innovate more in order to keep up. Evidence for this suggestion is mixed.

Some newspapers claim that competition for imports from China is making firms in developed countries more innovative, while others claim the exact opposite. Given the difficulty of deconstructing the cause-and-effect entanglement in global trade patterns, neither dispute is likely to be resolved anytime soon. Hence, the resettlement initiative is a big gamble; It implies a comprehensive rearrangement of the relationship between government and industry in the United States, contrary to decades of old beliefs.

The resettlement initiative does not recommend just traditional policies like workforce training and tax incentives, but bold and new steps such as local content requirements for manufacturers, major adjustments to the World Trade Organization and government-sponsored company research consortia. Rather than merely providing inputs to make US industry more competitive, these are policies that would greatly engage the government in telling private firms what to produce and where to produce it. The last time such a redirection occurred was during World War II.

Moreover, there is a high chance that even these efforts will fail, as was the case with Trump’s trade war. It is extremely difficult to overcome the forces of economic agglomeration; East Asia is not only home to large capital resources in China and a cheap workforce in Southeast Asia, but also to high-tech companies in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. Besides being a deep repository of technical knowledge, capital and labor. The region also boasts a massive consumer base that outperforms the United States. This giant economic conglomerate creates its own power of gravity, making the sparsely populated North American continent struggling to replace it. In the face of those enormous fundamental forces, it is not surprising that most analysts are extremely skeptical of the idea of ​​resettling manufacturing in the United States. Nevertheless, it is a good idea to come up with ideas like the resettlement initiative, because sticking to the current system should be seen as a gamble. With average incomes largely stagnant, rising inequality, slowing productivity growth, and high-tech industries shifting away from the United States, doing nothing must also be considered risky.

* Noah Smith

* An American economic analyst, formerly professor of finance at Stony Brook University in New York

Published privately with “The Washington Post and Bloomberg News Service.”