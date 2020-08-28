Swirls of flakes to be treated with the greatest care. Pieces from disposable and textile masks, upgraded by a company from Chatellerault (Vienne). After grinding, the plastic material is decontaminated in this machine. “They are placed in a UV tunnel and the material is treated for 25 seconds“, explains Pascal Mongella, production manager.

This is the time it takes to kill the virus. Every day, 25 employees revalue this waste. “About 10,000 masks are treated per week. We could do a lot more and the idea is to show that this is possible and to put this innovation at the service of the greatest number.“, explains Jean-Marc Neveu, the co-director of the company Plaxtil.

