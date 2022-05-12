Recycling The Finnish company signed an agreement with Zara’s owner company for the use of its recycled fiber in fashion giant textiles for more than 100 million euros

On Thursday, the fashion giant Inditex launched a clothing collection using Infinite Fiber made from textile waste. The new factory’s annual fiber volume can make one hundred million t-shirts a year, the CEO says.

Finn Infinited Fiber Company and Zara-owned Spanish fashion house Inditex have signed a three-year recycled fiber contract worth more than 100 million euros, the companies said in a press release on Thursday.

In the partnership agreement, Inditex commits to purchase 30 percent of Infinited Fiber’s future Infinna recycled fiber production.

Recycled fiber is made from 100% textile waste.

Infinite Fiber Company has developed a method at VTT ‘s Bioruukki pilot plant in Kivenlahti, Espoo, in which new textile or recycled paper can be used to make new textile fibers.

The company is expected to have the same success as the stock market rocket Spinnova, which makes wood and waste into textile fiber.

According to the release, the agreement significantly supports Infinited Fiber’s plan to expand its fiber production capacity.

For recycled fibers seeing big markets as companies and consumers seek more responsible, circular economy clothing and textiles.

In the past, Infinited Fiber Company has entered into a similar multi-year supply agreement with PHV, known for the Tommy Hilfinger and Calvin Klein brands. The value of the contract was not disclosed at the time.

Last year, similar long-term supply agreements were announced with Swedish clothing giant H&M and US Patagonia and Bestseller.

H & M’s brands are H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, H&M Home and Arket. Bestselling clothing brands include Jack & Jones, Vera Moda, Vila, Only and Selected.

With Infinited Fiber’s solution, used cotton clothing can be recycled into recycled fiber that looks and feels like cotton and can be recycled.

Zaran released on Thursday clothing collection is largely made from clothing collected in collaboration with the Spanish non-profit organization Cáritas, the companies say.

The Inditex Group includes seven global brands: Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home.

Samples of fabrics made at Bioruukki’s pilot plant.

“Spectacular deal. We are happy about it myself, ”CEO and founding member of Infinited Fiber Company Petri Alava says.

He says Inditex has made a clear commitment in the agreement to buy tens of thousands of tonnes of finished textile fiber from recycled textiles.

Nowadays Infinite Fiber Company manufactures its fiber at two production sites, at the Bioruukki pilot plant and in the vicinity of UPM’s paper mill in Valkeakoski.

The company would raise EUR 30 million in financing last year, but according to Alava, it is clear that the big factory will not be built with that money yet.

“Suffixes are enough,” Alava says.

He says a new round of funding is being run in parallel with the plant’s design project.

The location of the factory has not yet been announced, but according to Alava, it is clear that it will be built in Finland.

“We want to be patriotic and make Finland a model country for a circular economy.”

When completed, the plant is expected to produce 30,000 tonnes of finished textile fiber per year.

“That fiber can be made into a hundred million t-shirts a year,” Alava describes the scale of the project.