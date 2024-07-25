Recycling | The EU starts infringement proceedings against Finland because Finland did not recycle enough

Recycling|The goals set in the current EU waste legislation have not been achieved, says the EU Commission.

European Union blames Finland for slipping from the recycling targets.

On Thursday, the EU Commission announced that it has initiated an infringement procedure against Finland and other EU member states, as none of the 27 countries have achieved all of their waste collection and recycling targets.

Member states are guided by EU waste legislation. For example, the waste framework directive sets legally binding goals regarding the preparation and recycling of municipal waste for reuse.

Commission points out that Finland and a total of 17 other member countries did not reach the 2020 target, according to which 50 percent of municipal waste, i.e. paper, metal, plastic and glass, should be prepared for reuse or recycled.

Plastic bottles in particular have been talked about a lot since this year’s package reform at the latest. However, only 21 percent of plastic waste was recycled in Finland and 77 percent was incinerated in 2022. At that time, Finland was in the process of recycling plastic waste in the last place of the entire economic area.

In addition, the countries are required, among other things, to handle electrical and electronic waste. According to the commission, the vast majority of member countries, including Finland, did not collect enough electrical and electronic waste for recycling.

INFRINGEMENT PROCEDURE initiation means that the Commission, which monitors compliance with EU legislation, sends an official notification to the member state requesting additional information. In this case, the Member State has two months to respond to the notification and correct the deficiencies highlighted by the Commission.

If the Commission does not consider that it has received satisfactory answers, it can issue a reasoned opinion, in which the member state is urged to comply with EU legislation and to respond within the deadline. Ultimately, the Commission can file a lawsuit against a member state in the Court of Justice of the European Union.