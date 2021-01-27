#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

It is a new means of production that is likely to cause a stir. On Wednesday January 27, the Ministry of Ecological Transition in France said it wanted to “to evolve the regulatory framework (…) allowing, after melting and decontamination, a case-by-case recovery of very low level radioactive metal waste”. This could be used to make utensils used daily by the French.

Environmental activists are indignant

The ministry ensures that if they see the light of day, these recycled products will remain below the level of natural radioactivity. However, the hypothesis of seeing this type of utensil being manufactured worries several environmental activists. “The process that is chosen does not make it possible to eliminate the radioactivity. There is a fairly real risk that, from recycling to recycling, a metal which was intended to make a rail is found used to make a car body or a pan. “, denounces Charlotte Mijeon, spokesperson for the Sortir du nuclear network.