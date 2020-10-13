Recycling Residents of the Helsinki metropolitan area are far from a recycling target: Bio-waste flies to mixed waste in many homes

46% of waste is recycled in households in the Helsinki metropolitan area. That is less than the goal.

Household waste about one per cent more was recycled in 2019 than a year earlier, according to HSY’s calculations for Helsinki Region Environmental Services.

HSY reduced the amounts and recycling rates of household and municipal waste in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and Kirkkonummi from 2019.

Household waste includes household waste such as biowaste, plastic packaging and mixed waste.

326,000 tonnes of waste was generated in households in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and Kirkkonummi in 2019. Calculated per capita, 266 kilos of household waste was generated, which is nine kilos less than in 2018.

Households generate less and less paper waste, but the amount of mixed waste has also decreased compared to previous years, says HSY’s circular economy expert Andrea Weckman in the bulletin.

“The amount of sorted biowaste has remained the same, but the number of separately collected plastic packaging has increased significantly.”

More than 46 per cent of household waste was recycled in 2019. The recycling rate was 45 per cent a year earlier. In 2017 and 2016, the recycling rate was 44 percent.

HSY’s the goal is to recycle 60 percent of household waste by 2025. The greatest potential lies in improving the recycling of bio-waste, as it still ends up in mixed waste.

From 2021, HSY will offer the collection of biowaste, plastic, glass and cardboard packaging as well as small metal for all properties with at least five apartments.

Also municipal waste volumes decreased in 2019.

In addition to household waste, municipal waste includes waste that is assimilated to household waste from public and private services such as restaurants, trade and housing units.

The recycling rate of municipal waste in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and Kirkkonummi area was calculated to be almost 52 per cent in 2019 and 50.5 per cent in 2018.