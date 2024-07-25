Among the great challenges posed by the energy transition, the recycling of lithium-ion batteries has attracted the attention of the scientific community. It is on this problem that a research group from Rice University in Houston, in the United States, has concentrated its energies. According to what was reported in an article recently published in the columns of “Nature Communications”, in fact, the experts have found an innovative method for extracting active material from used batteries, with a clear reduction in the ecological footprint.