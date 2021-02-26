Salvadorans pay a tax for the collection and disposal of their garbage. Yet almost none of that money goes into the pockets of recyclers. Of the one and a half million tons of solid waste that the country generates per year, these workers manage to recycle 4%. A minimal part, but one that generates profits for collection centers, large companies and municipalities, not for collectors. A new law and a new generation of young waste pickers promise a less bleak future.

América Sarmiento, 65, was a cook for a long time in the homes of the richest families in El Salvador. 13 years ago he left that job and joined a municipal material collection project, through which a group was given the space to build a recycling collection center, a place where the collectors have been staying for several years.

“I never imagined that the mayor would offer me a job to pick up garbage, but over time I understood this work, to the point that I understand that this is not garbage: this is a dignified and vital job for the country,” says América.

América Sarmiento, one of the most recognized Salvadoran waste pickers leaders, even internationally. © Claudia Girls / France 24

Along with it, it is estimated that between 3,000 and 5,000 Salvadorans carry out solid waste collection work, which prevents the 4,000 tons of garbage that the country generates daily from reaching one of the 17 landfills in the nation intact.

The challenge is immense: only the capital, San Salvador, generates 600 to 700 tons of waste per day, this means that each capital city produces about half a ton of garbage per month. Of that amount, 400 tons remain and accumulate in the streets due to improper waste collection, while the rest ends up deposited in a sanitary landfill.

This is one of the 17 landfills in El Salvador, located in the department of Chalatenango. © Claudia Girls / France 24

But a small percentage is saved. According to the records of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, in 2019 all Salvadorans generated almost one and a half million waste; of which 37,169 tons were processed within the 45 municipal compost bins, while another 61,949 tons were recovered for recycling. Both amounts barely reach 6.5% of the total waste generated.

Although it seems little, it represents an achievement, because most of the people who carry it out – about 85% according to unofficial data – do it informally. The National Development Foundation (FUNDE) estimates that the figure is around 3,000 to 5,000 informal collectors, and the exact number of recyclers who work in the 15 companies formally dedicated to recycling in El Salvador is not known.

Informality means, in practical terms, precariousness. Currently, a Salvadoran recycler is paid 0.08 US cents for 453 grams (one pound) of paper, between 0.08 and 0.11 cents for 543 grams of plastic and 0.06 cents per pound of metals. They do not even have enough collection and processing centers, so many of them are forced to take the collected materials to their homes and store them there until they are sold.

Long hours for wages of $ 300 a month

María – who did not reveal her full name – has spent 22 of her 50 years of life dedicated to the collection of recyclable materials. On good days it counts that it collects approximately 18,143 grams of PET containers, in addition to the hard and blown plastic. “A day, sometimes I make two dollars per paper and in the scrap three; in total I take between 10 and 15 dollars between scrap and sold can,” he says.

Gerson, 22, has been in this work for seven years and says that in two weekends he can collect 300 kilos. “With the sale of these materials I obtain between 150 to 200 dollars approximately in 15 days; of course, if they are weekends when we go to some shopping centers to collect paper, or PET plastic”. Many collectors carry out this strategy: they make agreements with shopping malls to collect the waste that users leave there. Thus they gather more material and obtain more profit.

That means that, except on exceptional days, what an average Salvadoran recycler earns is insufficient to achieve a minimum wage, just over $ 300 a month. In order for a collector to earn $ 70 a week, he must leave his house at 3:00 a.m. from Monday to Saturday (or even Sunday) and, with a lamp in hand, dedicate all day to searching for reusable materials for streets, neighborhoods, ravines and garbage dumps.

* This article is part of the series of publications resulting from the Journalistic Production Grant on Inclusive Recycling, executed with the support of the Gabo Foundation and Latitud R. You can find the complete article at www.distintaslatitudes.net