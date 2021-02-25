Women are the protagonists of a dozen cooperatives in the Argentine capital that are responsible for recovering the solid waste generated by the city. After decades of struggle, these women created the first team of Environmental Promoters with a gender perspective. His accomplishments include tools, spaces, and transportation provided by the state to do his job. However, in most parts of the country waste pickers still work in very precarious conditions and during the pandemic their activity was further reduced.

In the immense warehouse of the Cooperativa El Ceibo ‘, an old railway estate in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Cristina Lescano has her office. She is surrounded by potted plants made from painted tires, and her phone keeps ringing.

Cristina wears colorful clothes and accessories to match. He speaks with the ease of someone who could trace his life back from the hell of eating from garbage to lecturing on recycling in a luxurious hotel.

“I started surge in 89. With hyperinflation, I had been left without a job, without a home, with nothing. I went to a house taken with my children. We didn’t have enough to eat, and we went out with other neighbors to rummage through bags and ate from there, from the garbage, ”says the 60-year-old woman.

Remember how hard that time was, when they could end up in prison for “surgeon”, a term that is known in Argentina for the practice of recovering waste and selling it, coming from surgeon, “He who works with his hands.” But also remember good times.

Jackie Flores, creator of the Promotoras Ambientales corps: “Women in the cardboard world are the majority, although we are invisible.” © Julieta Bugacoff

“Because we shared everything. What we got to eat we put on the same table ”, he says. It was then that they began to organize. “We did not want to work at night, live on the street, with uncertainty,” says who today heads this cooperative in which 290 people work.

Women pushed into precariousness

Jackie Flores also started cardboard (put together cardboard) at the end of the 80s. She was born 52 years ago in Córdoba, central province of Argentina, and at nine she arrived alone in the capital to look for an older sister, and fleeing from a home where alcohol and violence were habit. He began to dedicate himself to street vendors in the early 1980s – full military government – when Buenos Aires showed its worst face: that of persecution and police repression, especially with those who worked on the streets.

After 10 years, two couples and four children, Jackie was still working as a street vendor but she had already managed to organize with other colleagues. Until the police seized everything. She was unable to pay the rent and had to go with her children to a taken house.

“There I started to cardboard. I had no car. I joined the El Ceibo cooperative, but not on the belt (where the materials are transported for mechanical separation) or bundling (wrapping the materials), but on the unloading ”, a heavy job that would fill it with strength over the years.

A similar story lived María Castillo, who was born 43 years ago in Villa Fiorito, a suburb south of Buenos Aires, the same humble neighborhood as Diego Armando Maradona. At 22, María had to go out to cardboard, abandoning her dream of being a psychologist. But her efforts would later reward her with another responsibility: today she is the head of the National Recycling Directorate and from this public function. María Castillo coordinates the work of the recyclers’ cooperatives with the different municipalities of the country and the private sector.

“I started in 2000, in the midst of a crisis. My husband had lost his job and we had two young children – he remembers – his whole family was already cartoning and as what they paid was not enough, I joined. My idea was always to study, and take care of my children… but my life changed completely ”, he says.

At that time and until 2007, surgery was considered a crime in the country. “If they saw you with the car and the police passed by, they would take it out …”, says María Castillo. All these precarious conditions led these women and many more to organize, a step from which there would be no going back and which would not be exempt from new challenges.

The first challenge towards the organization: machismo

Like Cristina, Jackie and María, many other women fell suddenly to live on urban waste, as a result of economic crises during the last five decades. However, their struggle did not start for food or working conditions but for the contraceptive pill, which due to their limited resources they could not buy.

“We found a doctor in the neighborhood who gave us the pills. And we thought: ‘If we achieve this, why not keep moving forward?’ ”, Recalls Cristina. But one of the first blows to reality was the machismo that governed (and continues to govern) much of the waste management structure in the country.

Being a young woman and a woman, it was not easy to deal with “hello mommy.” It was then that Jackie began to visualize herself, in addition to being a cardboard box, as a feminist. “I responded to them with respect, and I learned that if I let them erase my smile, it was like they imposed something on me that I accepted,” he explains with his hoarse voice, manicured nails and very straight hair.

…