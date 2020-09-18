Recycling How to make money at online flea markets – An expert tells you tips on how to succeed in selling used goods

The second-hand furniture market has also become a broker.

Autumn when it comes it strikes again: interior fever.

Longing for a change in their home makes room for new furniture by recycling old furniture. More to give away can be found in the closets in the pile: clothes that can no longer fit, and dishes that are bored.

Not everything has to be donated for free, as there is a strong demand for used goods.

Sales have been made easier thanks to online marketplaces, where goods do not have to be dragged anywhere and advertisements are available at the factories free of charge as much as you want.

Easy sales are still not always. In addition to demand, there is a lot of supply. For example, in Tori, Finland’s largest consumer marketplace, more than 6.8 million advertisements were published last year in the home and housing department alone, which is the site’s most popular.

“Growth this year is about 30 percent. It is explained by Korona, and the time is ripe for a peer-to-peer trade anyway. It has become a strong part of consumer behavior, ”says Tor’s peer trading expert Laura Kuusela.

We asked him to list tips to get the attention of people craving used stuff at an online flea market.

At first, it’s worth looking to see if there’s stuff in your home that interests others. For example, sofas, armchairs, chests of drawers, sideboards, dining and work desks, and carpets and beds are in demand.

Marimekko and Artek are particularly coveted.

According to Kuusela, Artek has been a favorite of Finns for a long time, but Marimekko has wedged past it over the past couple of years.

“ “Buyers are looking for furniture by purpose, while clothes and utensils are more branded.”

On the clothing side well sells Marimekko in addition to Adidas, Nike and vintage. Of the individual garments, the most coveted are dresses and jackets.

The most popular brands in the dishes are again Marimekko, in addition to Arabia, Pentik and Iittala. Iittala’s Theme, Magic and Baptism series as well as plastic Tupperware products are in great demand.

“It is interesting that buyers are looking for furniture according to their intended use, while clothes and tableware are more branded,” says Kuusela.

“ Sneakers, originally priced at 15 euros, are now being asked for up to 150 euros.

Also, hit products that are becoming a phenomenon, such as Moomin mugs and Lidl running shoes, are being caught by people at online flea markets.

When the grocery chain Lidl released colorful sneakers with the company logo in the spring, they were quickly sold out and fetched more than 200,000 times from Tori in one day.

Sneakers, originally priced at 15 euros, are now being asked for up to 150 euros.

“ “Finns are clearly a crazy people.”

About Moomin mugs collectors did more than 250,000 searches in Tori on the day Arabia last released a new version. The most expensive Mug on sale will pay for this thing in mid-September when making a ten ton.

“The searches started rising right at four in the morning. Finns are clearly a crazy people. ”

Next, Kuusela urges that the notification be prepared carefully. The transaction is not inspired by an incomplete or vague description of the product, nor by confusing, hazy or dark images.

In the announcement should tell you what product to sell is, in what condition, what color and how old it is, how much it has been used and whether it has scratches, defects or other defects. Exact dimensions are essential information.

Photos should be from different angles and should be taken in natural light against a light background so that the item for sale can be easily perceived. Artificial light can distort the product.

When you also describe possible damage, the seller becomes an honest impression and disappointments at the time of the transaction are reduced.

“ When pricing a product, you can think about what you would be willing to pay yourself.

Equally the right pricing tactic is important. For example, a seller can go into a price competition by looking at what others are asking for a similar product and setting their own price a little lower.

For the buyer, the product does not have the same emotional value as the seller, so the emotional value should not be allowed to affect too much. When pricing a product, the seller can think about what they themselves would be willing to pay.

“Home goods priced at 20 to 40 euros are the fastest to sell. It is worth remembering, however, that this is second-hand goods. For many, it is enough that their own goods are allowed to continue living in someone else’s home, ”says Kuusela.

Timing is also important. For example, a quilted jacket is hard to sell in the summer, but right now is the right time to rummage through old fall and winter clothes. The furniture will be sold the most in August, and the peak in demand will continue until October.

If the transaction is not successful, the furniture can be given to professionals for sale. For example, circular economy startup Mjuk sells high-quality used furniture.

Last The company, founded in 2006, is a kind of furniture broker who takes care of practically everything: picking up furniture from a seller, taking photos of them, storing them and selling and marketing them.

However, the seller cannot determine the selling price himself. As in the housing trade, Mjuk, who acts as an intermediary, makes a price estimate and a return calculation for the product for sale to the customer. Prices are based on market data collected by the company.

“If the furniture is somehow special, for example heritage furniture, it has a story or it is commissioned, yes it can open a dialogue with the customer. But about 90 percent of customers accept the price estimate, ”says Mjuk’s founding member Max Heino.

Seller Earns at least 60 percent of the net sales price. In addition to its fee, Mjuk charges pick-up costs, but if you wish, you can transport the furniture yourself.

Expenses will not be charged at all if the product does not go on sale and the seller gets his furniture back. One furniture company trades online for six months. The average sales time is about 20 days.

The company was started when friends studying finance in Hanken sold their furniture at an online flea market in connection with the move.

“It’s quite a task to start writing announcements, taking photos and coordinating screens with potential buyers,” Heino says.

“Our idea is to provide an effortless way to sell furniture.”

According to Heino, the most in demand are “beloved brands” and “quality domestic furniture,” such as Artek and 1950s-60s furniture.

“Ikea is also taken and sold, but traditional rustic and Gustavian-style furniture has longer sales times.”