Recycling Fortum to build a battery recycling plant in Finland for EUR 24 million: “The market is growing fast”

The new recycling plant in Harjavalta separates, for example, lithium, nickel and cobalt from the batteries. The aim is to have the materials recycled for use in batteries.

Energy company Fortum is building a battery recycling plant in Harjavalta. The new plant, worth approximately EUR 24 million, is scheduled to become operational in 2023.

The plant recycles so-called black pulp from lithium-ion batteries, which contains, for example, cobalt, lithium, manganese and nickel. The materials are separated and recycled so that they can be reused in batteries.

“We strive to get the materials out in a quality that can be further processed back into batteries. With the new plant, it is possible to achieve more than 90% recovery, ”Fortum’s Vice President, Waste and Recycling Kalle Saarimaa says.

According to Saarimaa, the most difficult battery material is graphite. So far, it cannot be recycled back into batteries.

“Development work continues, this is a first-generation hydrometallurgical recycling plant.”

The black pulp arrives at the plant from Fortum’s second recycling plant in Ikaalinen. In a mechanical recycling plant, discarded batteries are dismantled, crushed and separated into metals, plastics and black mass. The plant also recycles waste from the battery industry and by-products generated in the battery manufacturing process.

In Harjavalta is already home to Fortum’s hydrometallurgical recycling pilot plant, which started operations in 2019. The recent investment will bring a new industrial-scale plant to the site on its own site. The department is expected to create about 30 new jobs in the next few years.

“At the moment, the plant is the largest in Europe. Although not yet massive, battery recycling will be a significant business. ”

According to Saarimaa, the global battery recycling market is currently operating at around EUR 1 billion, but within ten years the market could grow to EUR 20-30 billion.

“The plant is now able to meet the black pulp processing needs of the whole of Northern Europe. The market is growing fast and we need to plan upscaling, ”says Saarimaa.

Saarimaa emphasizes that the possibility of recycling batteries improves Finland’s position in attracting other investments in the battery industry.

“Battery recycling is one of the enablers in getting more battery industry to Finland.”

Fortum does not publish the euro-denominated size of its waste and recycling business.

Recycling operations are built around Fortum’s 2016 acquisition of Ekokem. At that time, Fortum acquired a circular economy company for approximately EUR 700 million. Fortum’s net sales last year, including Uniper, were approximately EUR 49 billion and, excluding Uniper, approximately EUR 4.5 billion.