Recycling A new experiment in Finland: Finnair’s Airbus is dismantled and crushed into fist-sized pieces

In a major demolition project, Finnair will find out whether it is worthwhile to scrap its fully serviced aircraft later.

White the paintwork is still shining like new, but the 21-year-old Airbus standing in Finnair’s hall no longer has any flight hours ahead of it.

Last September, it flew its last commercial flight from Oulu to Helsinki-Vantaa, where it was transferred to a large service hall and now the final stages of its demolition operation are beginning.