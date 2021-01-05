No Result
Recycling 100 tons of wood chips are collected from Christmas trees collected from the Helsinki metropolitan area, HSY collects spruce for recovery

January 5, 2021
in World
The Christmas tree is usually abandoned as an Epiphany.

In Helsinki collecting Christmas trees for recovery. Helsinki Region Environmental Services collects Christmas trees from the vicinity of waste facilities and waste bins during January and February. There is no separate charge for collection.

The Christmas trees, which are collected when the mixed waste bin is emptied, end up in a waste-to-energy plant, where they produce district heat and electricity.

The Christmas tree is usually given up around Epiphany, on Wednesday.

The Christmas tree should be left visible in or near the waste facility so that it does not support passageways or obstruct the passage of other people handling the waste facility, HSY’s press release reminds. In addition, it should be ensured that no snow accumulates on the spruce.

Christmas trees utilized at the Ämmässuo biowaste treatment plant. The spruce is made into chips that can be used as a support in composting biowaste.

About 55,000 Christmas trees are collected annually, according to HSY’s press release. About 100 tons of wood chips accumulate from 55,000 Christmas trees.

Individual spruces can be taken free of charge to Sorttiasema, from where they are also exported as a chipping material to Ämmässuo.

