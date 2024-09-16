Plastic is everywhere. It is one of the most used materials in the world, but also one of the most difficult to recycle. Despite the constant promises of manufacturers, much of the plastic ends up in landfills, and what it is recycled often loses quality during the process. But what if we could recycle it without degrading its quality? A group of scientists in Switzerland may have found the answer.

An innovative approach

In a new study published in the journal Nature Chemical Engineeringresearchers at ETH Zurich have described an innovative process that could revolutionize plastic recycling. Using ingenious chemistry, they have managed to break down the chemical bonds of the long polymer chains that make up the material into smaller molecules.

These resulting molecules can then be used as basic ingredients for the production of new products, such as jet fuel or other plastics, without loss of quality. It’s a discovery that could radically change the way we deal with plastic waste.

Professor Javier Pérez-Ramírez, from ETH Zurich, said: “It is every chemical engineer’s dream to have a formula like this available for their processes.” This discovery represents a significant step forward in the fight against plastic pollution.

The plastic problem

Plastic is what makes much of modern life possible, but it is also one of the biggest environmental problems of our time. Just think of the Great Pacific Garbage Patcha giant island of plastic waste floating in the ocean. Plastic, over time, breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces, such as microplastics and nanoplasticswhich end up practically everywhere: from the most remote sediments to the disturbing presence in our bodies, even in the human brain and semen.

Many scientists believe that microplastics are responsible for the increase in cancer cases among young people, due to the complex interactions between the molecules in our bodies and the chemicals released by microplastics.

Furthermore, the production of this material, derived from fossil fuels, contributes to greenhouse gas emissions that accelerate climate change.

A more sustainable future

If the ETH Zurich experiment can be turned into a viable commercial method, it could address a wide range of problems related to this material. Not only would it reduce the accumulation of plastic in landfills and oceans, but could also help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and our dependence on fossil fuels.

