Worldwide, Christmas trees, lavish or modest, are decorated for Christmas. The largest Christmas tree in the world in the Italian town of Gubbio will be decorated with LED lights this year because of the energy crisis. In Venezuela, an environmental organization made a Christmas tree from 15,000 recycled plastic bottles. Christmas trees are also lit in Ukraine, which has a lot to do with power outages due to Russian attacks.
#Recycled #plastic #LED #Christmas #lights #Christmas #trees #world
Leave a Reply