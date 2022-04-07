Continental is the first tire manufacturer to start series production of tires with polyester yarn obtained by plastic bottles in PET recycle, through a new technological process. The new material will initially be used in selected sizes for summer tires PremiumContact 6 and EcoContact 6 and for the tire Continental’s AllSeasonContact.
This material completely replaces the conventional polyester used in the construction of the carcass. A set of standard passenger car tires contains the polyester obtained from approx 40 recycled PET bottles.
Recycled plastic in tires
What is made from recycled plastic? In September 2021, Continental unveiled the technology for the first time ContiRe.Tex which uses polyester yarn obtained, without any chemical step intermediate, from old PET bottles, which would not otherwise be recycled.
The bottles used by Continental come exclusively from regions without a recycling system a closed circuit.
As part of a special recycling process, the bottles are sorted and mechanically cleaned, after removing the caps. After mechanical shredding, the PET is further processed into granulated polyester and finally yarn.
ContiRe.Tex technology from recycled PET plastic
All tires equipped with ContiRe.Tex technology now on the market are produced in the factory Continental by Lousado, in Portugal. Tires with ContiRe.Tex technology have a special logo on the side (“Contains Recycled Material”). PET polyester yarn has long been used in assembly of tires for light trucks and cars.
Textile ropes absorb the forces of the tire’s internal pressure and remain dimensionally stable even in the presence of high loads and temperatures. To make tires even more energy efficient and environmentally friendly in production, use and recyclability, Continental is researching alternative materials to use.
Continental tires with recycled plastic, sizes
ContiRe.Tex technology with recycled PET plastic is available in tires PremiumContact 6, EcoContact 6 And AllSeasonContacteach in five dimensions
PremiumContact 6
- 225 / 45R17 91Y
- 225 / 40R18 92Y
- 235 / 45R18 98Y
- 235 / 40R19 96Y
- 245 / 40R19 98Y XL
EcoContact 6
- 205 / 55R16 91V
- 195 / 65R15 91V
- 205 / 60R16 96H XL
- 185 / 65R15 88H
- 235 / 55R18 100V
AllSeasonContact
- 205 / 55R16 91H
- 225 / 45R17 94V
- 205 / 60R16 96H
- 215 / 65R16 102V
- 235 / 55R19 105V
You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):
👉 Tire bonus of 200 euros
👉 ALL ABOUT TIRES
👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM
COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK
#Recycled #PET #plastic #Continental #tires
Leave a Reply