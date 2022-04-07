Continental is the first tire manufacturer to start series production of tires with polyester yarn obtained by plastic bottles in PET recycle, through a new technological process. The new material will initially be used in selected sizes for summer tires PremiumContact 6 and EcoContact 6 and for the tire Continental’s AllSeasonContact.

This material completely replaces the conventional polyester used in the construction of the carcass. A set of standard passenger car tires contains the polyester obtained from approx 40 recycled PET bottles.

Recycled plastic in tires

What is made from recycled plastic? In September 2021, Continental unveiled the technology for the first time ContiRe.Tex which uses polyester yarn obtained, without any chemical step intermediate, from old PET bottles, which would not otherwise be recycled.

A set of Continental tires are made from around 40 recycled PET bottles

The bottles used by Continental come exclusively from regions without a recycling system a closed circuit.

As part of a special recycling process, the bottles are sorted and mechanically cleaned, after removing the caps. After mechanical shredding, the PET is further processed into granulated polyester and finally yarn.

ContiRe.Tex technology from recycled PET plastic

All tires equipped with ContiRe.Tex technology now on the market are produced in the factory Continental by Lousado, in Portugal. Tires with ContiRe.Tex technology have a special logo on the side (“Contains Recycled Material”). PET polyester yarn has long been used in assembly of tires for light trucks and cars.

ContiRe.Tex technology uses recycled PET plastic

Textile ropes absorb the forces of the tire’s internal pressure and remain dimensionally stable even in the presence of high loads and temperatures. To make tires even more energy efficient and environmentally friendly in production, use and recyclability, Continental is researching alternative materials to use.

Continental tires with recycled plastic, sizes

ContiRe.Tex technology with recycled PET plastic is available in tires PremiumContact 6, EcoContact 6 And AllSeasonContacteach in five dimensions

PremiumContact 6

225 / 45R17 91Y

225 / 40R18 92Y

235 / 45R18 98Y

235 / 40R19 96Y

245 / 40R19 98Y XL

EcoContact 6

205 / 55R16 91V

195 / 65R15 91V

205 / 60R16 96H XL

185 / 65R15 88H

235 / 55R18 100V

AllSeasonContact

205 / 55R16 91H

225 / 45R17 94V

205 / 60R16 96H

215 / 65R16 102V

235 / 55R19 105V

