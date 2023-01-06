Satellite images of an illegal mining, located in a conservation unit in Itaituba (PA), indicate the destruction of an area equivalent to 212 football fields since 2019. According to estimates by the Federal Police (PF), environmental damage is close to R$ 300 million. Unregulated logging destroys the Amazon rainforest and pollutes rivers with mercury. Stimulated by the expectation of high profits and the belief in impunity, illegal miners invade indigenous communities, spreading intimidation, disease and, in many cases, murder. The PF estimates that in two years illegal gold has moved R$ 16 billion. Data from Instituto Escolhas, a Brazilian organization focused on sustainability, show that 84 tons of illegal gold were produced in Brazil between 2019 and 2020, the first two years of Jair Bolsonaro’s term. An increase of 23% in relation to the previous two years and which means that almost half of the total gold production in the national territory occurs in a criminal way.

The lack of supervision and the progress of the activity worries the world. In January 2021, the European Union adopted measures to stop the import of gold and other minerals from conflict regions in countries on the African and Asian continents. In Latin America, Colombia and Mexico are the main targets, due to the association of prospectors with trafficking. According to the European Commission’s trade sector, although it is officially off the list of countries in situations of trade and humanitarian violations, Brazil is also affected by the regulations.

“It is not acceptable to produce goods or services at the expense of people, biodiversity and the health of the planet” Paola Duque, founder of Joyas Sostenibles.

As happened in the past with blood diamonds, as the precious stones extracted in regions of armed conflict in Africa became known, there is a growing movement of jewelers and designers to produce sustainable pieces. Increasingly popular with fashion-conscious consumers looking for ethical and environmentally responsible options, these jewels can be made with recycled gold or silver, under ethical production, ensuring safe and fair working conditions for workers, as well as respect for human rights. humans. According to a report by Grand View Research, a North American market research company, the jewelry sector generates around US$ 250 billion a year. The study also indicated that conscious designers will play a crucial role in driving demand for these products. And the environmental issue is a key part of this expansion, whose growth is estimated at 8.5% until 2030.

RECOVERERS São Paulo jewelry designer Raquel Queiroz is already following this path. “Sustainability is the foundation of my work,” she said. “I don’t give up buying from metal recovery companies and, when possible, I suggest that customers bring me old or broken jewelry to transform them into new pieces.” At the head of Joyas Sostenibles, one of the most active organizations to raise awareness among clients and professionals in the sector, Colombian designer Paola Duque understands that “it is not acceptable to produce goods or services at the expense of people, biodiversity and the health of the planet”. Living in Spain, she said that “governments must collaborate with the obligation of ethical and sustainable practices, such as the elimination of mercury”. Paola also says that caring for the communities is essential. “The extraction, production, consumption and disposal system always generates an environmental impact, but we can minimize it if everyone involved is committed, including the customers.”