Doctors have warned against ignoring recurring symptoms that many people mistakenly believe are simple or temporary, such as coughing, headaches, skin pimples, and blood in the urine or stool, stressing that they may be early signs of serious and incurable diseases, such as cancers and chronic diseases.

Doctors said that many patients visited hospitals and clinics in various specialties, complaining of simple and recurring symptoms, and the tests they underwent showed that they were signs of the possibility of contracting chronic diseases, indicating the possibility of confronting and treating them in a timely manner.

They added that patients – in other cases – neglected these signs, and when they went to medical clinics, tests showed that they had entered the late stages of diseases that were difficult to treat.

Neurologist Dr. Suhail Abdullah Al-Rukn warned against ignoring recurring symptoms, no matter how simple they are.

He said that there are symptoms of neurological diseases that cannot be ignored or overlooked, the most prominent of which is recurring daily headaches, stressing that “if the headache continues for more than five days, a doctor should be visited to determine the cause, because it may be an indication of inflammation or tumors in the brain, or the membranes surrounding it.”

Other symptoms include feeling numbness, tingling, or weakness in a part of the body for a period of three to five minutes. “In this case, you should visit a doctor immediately, because it may be a sign of a stroke.”

He said, “These warning symptoms also include general weakness, imbalance, or temporary weakness or loss of vision, lasting for minutes or an hour or so.”

He stressed that “many patients ignore these symptoms that indicate the imminence of contracting a dangerous disease, which may cause them to become paralyzed, or have brain problems that negatively affect all other body functions.”

“If you feel visual disturbances or blurred vision for hours or days in a row, you should see a specialist doctor immediately, because this may be an indication of an eye infection. The same applies to feeling dizzy while walking or moving, as it may be an indication of a problem in the inner ear or cerebellum, or feeling a problem with concentration or memory, especially for those aged 50 and over, because this may be a symptom of diseases such as dementia or Alzheimer’s, which are diseases that can be prevented with early intervention,” he added.

In turn, family medicine consultant Dr. Ebtihal Makki confirmed that she receives many patients of both sexes who have entered advanced stages of chronic diseases due to ignoring the signs and symptoms that indicate them, noting that “signs such as the appearance of skin pigmentation may be an indicator of skin cancer, the appearance of pimples in the breast area may be an indicator of breast cancer, and the passage of blood during defecation may be an indicator of colon cancer.”

She warned against neglecting symptoms such as frequent urination or frequent, intense thirst, because these are all signs of diabetes.

She stressed the need to conduct periodic examinations to monitor body functions, to detect diseases at their early stages, if they occur.

Dr. Mohammed Hassanein, a professor at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and a consultant in endocrinology and diabetes, expressed his regret over the tendency of many to ignore symptoms, considering it “a common and widespread culture, and many have paid the price for it, after discovering that they have incurable diseases in the late stages.”

He stressed the need for regular follow-up with a specialist doctor in the event that any signs or indications that raise concern or fears are detected in order to deal with them immediately.

Doctors stressed the need to conduct periodic examinations – especially after reaching the age of 40 – to monitor any changes that may occur in the body’s functions due to aging, genetic reasons, or the possibility of the emergence of other diseases.

Signs of a heart attack

Some early symptoms of a heart attack may appear a month or so before it happens:

• Unusual fatigue and low energy.

• Sleep problems.

• Breathing problems.

• Indigestion.

• Anxiety.

• Back or abdominal pain.

During a heart attack, the following symptoms may occur:

• Uncomfortable pain, pressure, tightness, or a feeling of fullness in the middle of the chest that lasts for a few minutes or goes away and then returns.

• Pain or discomfort in other areas of the upper body, including the arms, back, neck, jaw, or stomach.

• Shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort.

Other symptoms include:

• Cold sweating.

• Nausea or vomiting.

• Dizziness.