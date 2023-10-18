Of Arrigo Schieppati

They can be favored by anatomical alterations of the urinary tract or by alterations in bladder function. In most patients, treatment with antibiotics does not confer any real benefit

I have been suffering from Escherichia coli for three years. I visited several doctors and they all prescribed antibiotics. What can I do to feel better? Sometimes I feel depressed and I don’t want to take these drugs for life.

He replies Arrigo SchieppatiClinical Research Center for Rare Diseases, Mario Negri Institute, Bergamo (GO TO THE FORUM)

The confirmation of the presence of germs in urine (especially E. coli), in the absence of complaints such as burning, pain or the urge to frequently run to the bathroom, i.e. the so-called asymptomatic bacteriuria, not at all rare in females (less frequent in males). To be precise, asymptomatic bacteriuria is defined as the presence of bacteria in the properly collected urine of a patient who has no symptoms of a urinary tract infection (like those described above). The incidence of 15%or even more, in women and men aged between 65 and 80 years and reaches 40-50% after 80 years. Most patients with asymptomatic bacteriuria never develop symptomatic urinary tract infections and experience no adverse consequences.

Patients without symptoms In the majority of patients with this condition, treatment with antibiotics does not confer any real benefit, although there are exceptions. For example, it is advisable to treat it with an antibiotic a pregnant woman with asymptomatic bacteriuria. In the same way, it is advisable to treat patients with asymptomatic bacteriuria who need to undergo treatment invasive urological procedures and the patients they received a kidney transplant in the first three months following the transplant. As you can see, these are rather specific conditions: in most cases the treatment is not indicated. If, however, the presence of E. coli (or other germs) associated with symptoms of infection and if the episodes repeat often, we speak of recurrent urinary tract infections.

Patients with symptoms These recurrent infections can be favored by anatomical alterations of the urinary tract or alterations of bladder function and they have various other favoring factors, which change in the various age groups. To some extent the therapy may also vary in different conditions and include – in addition to the treatment of the infection in the acute phase with antibacterial drugswhich can hardly be avoided if the symptoms are marked – the adoption of hygiene measures o Of behaviors that reduce the risk of infection. There are also long-term prophylaxis protocols with low doses of antibioticthe use of which is decided on a case-by-case basis, based on a direct assessment of the person.