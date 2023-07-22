Rectors of a university in Venezuela dismissed for dancing with a stripper

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Simón Rodríguez University.
Screenshot
Simon Rodriguez University.
The institution celebrated Father’s Day with a party attended by dancers.
Through social networks, a video was broadcast in which authorities from the Simón Rodríguez National Experimental University, in Caracas, appeared dancing with a stripper during the celebration of Father’s Day, for which the directors were dismissed.
The scandal generated outrage in the university community and generated a controversy that ended with the removal of those involved.
According to local media, on July 18 the University Council met with the advisory authorities, principals, and guests in order to hear the report of the Ad-Hoc commission designated to investigate.
The website Monitoreamos reported that the events occurred on Friday, June 30 at 2 pm, the day the party was held.
Consequently, the immediate appointment of a new director in charge will take place, as well as the appointment of an Ad-Hoc commission that proceeds to deepen the investigation of the facts in order to recommend future actions or sanctions that derive from it.
ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS
