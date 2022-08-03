Rector Shaninka Zuev confessed to fraud for 21 million rubles and paid damages

Sergei Zuev, rector of the Moscow Higher School of Social and Economic Sciences (Shaninka), confessed to the large-scale fraud case and paid damages. On Wednesday, August 2, reports TASS with a link to the source.

It is noted that today the Tverskoy Court of Moscow will consider the petition of the investigation to mitigate Zuev’s preventive measure from arrest to house arrest.

On October 19, Zuev was accused of embezzling 21 million rubles allocated from the budget for the federal project “Teacher of the Year” of the national project “Education”. It was noted that the case involved two contracts from 2019 with a total value of 50 million rubles. In 2020, the parties terminated them by mutual agreement. At that time, 21 million rubles were sold on them.

For 11 months, Zuev did not plead guilty to the deed. His defender stated that the rector “did not touch this money and has nothing to do with it.” During his stay in the pre-trial detention center, Zuev’s health deteriorated greatly.

The case of the Teacher of the Year project also involves the ex-deputy head of the Ministry of Education Marina Rakova and her common-law husband Artur Stetsenko, former employees of the Foundation for New Forms of Education Development Yevgeny Zak and Maxim Inkin, Shaninka’s executive director Kristina Kryuchkova. For all the defendants, except for Kryuchkova, who admitted guilt, the measure of restraint is detention.