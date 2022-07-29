Guadalajara Jalisco.- The rector of the University of Guadalajara, Ricardo Villanueva, published a brief statement on his social networks as response to the alleged file that the government of Jalisco is arming against him.

“Could it be that the dirty war is coming again? I have always dreamed of living in a country where ‘being brave is not so expensive and being a coward is not worth it’ In times of lies, hate and resentment. We, to continue working! ”, Ricardo Villanueva assured through his networks.

Supposedly the state government intends to link the rector to the process for alleged irregularities while he was secretary of Planning, Administration and Financein the management of 600 million pesos, according to what was published by the Partidero media.

However, the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, assured that there is no file to accuse Ricardo Villanueva.

It is worth mentioning that tensions between the University of Guadalajara and the state government have existed since August 2021 when the budget cut of 140 million pesos was announced, which according to the highest house of studies in the state, puts its university autonomy at risk.