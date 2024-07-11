Genoa – The Rector of the University from Genoa Federico Delfino will remain in office until the fall of 2025 and cannot be re-elected. There is also a year and a half to go, but the guessing game for the names to lead the university has already started. And the new rector could be a doctor in compliance with the alternation since Delfino comes from Engineering: the last medical rector was James De Ferrari.

For some days now, the following has been circulating persistently in healthcare environments: Anthony Birds. The neurologist is now the scientific director of the hospital Saint martin and when his mandate expires he could be reconfirmed, but it is only a hypothesis because the IRCCS seat is coveted by many, not only in Genoa: the proposal must be made by the Region and the Ministry of Health must give the green light. In university circles where everyone knows but no one speaks, the news has spread quickly that the Genoese academic world has decided to entrust Uccelli, a researcher highly esteemed at an international level for his studies and director of the scientific project Mnesys which has its roots in Genoa, the direction of a complex and prestigious structure. A decision, as many interpret it, that could seem like a parachute. But Uccelli, according to some of his admirers, could be the right man to receive the baton from Delfino. The scientific director had a prominent role and the spotlight was on during the two-day G7 in Genoa which saw theIit and the hospital Saint martin.

Gaslini, Pintor returns to Sardinia. Among the possible candidates are Figallo and Storace

The administrative director of Gaslini, the Sardinian, wants to try to be a prophet in his own country Giuseppe Pintor. On July 3, the regional council of Sardinia appointed him general director of Ares, the new health services agency. Pintor, wanted by the president Toddewill replace Annamaria Tomasellathe manager who has returned to Veneto. It now remains to be seen how Gaslini will move. It is not excluded that the general manager Renato Botti choose far from Liguria, but in the meantime the first two names of the Saint martin: the brilliant administrative director Fabrizio Figallo and the expert HR manager Claudia Storace.