In order to properly implement the New Educational Model UAS 2022, the Chancellor of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, Dr. Jesus Madueña Molinainaugurated the Awareness Workshops for the realization of the Internal Forums 2023 of the Academic and Administrative Reform.

In a virtual event linked to the rest of the regional units, the university leader accompanied by the Secretary General, Dr. Gerardo Alapizco Castro and of the Academic Secretary, Dr. Jorge Milán Carrillothanked all the participants for their interest in attending these workshops.

“We have already concluded the first stage, which was that of the Regional Forums, and today we are entering the stage of the private forums by Academic Unit where various activities will have to be carried out,” said the Rector, specifying that this day the workshops will be held in the North regional units in the city of Los Mochis, North Center in Guamúchil and South in Mazatlán, and on April 25 and 26 in the Central Regional Unit in the city of Culiacán.

On this day, we have the advice of doctors Martín Pastor Angulo, María Concepción del Mazo Sandoval and Armando Flórez Arco, as well as other members of the Center for Innovation and Educational Development (CIDE) and it is aimed at directors, academic and administrative coordinators, career heads, postgraduate coordinators and tutorials, that is, all those who make up the academic units of the upper secondary and higher levels.

“What we are looking for in these workshops and forums is to start in an organized way, so that we all have complete information so that the academic units can carry out their process in a better way,” said the Rector.

He emphasized that the legal issue and everything that happens outside the University should not distract university students from their fundamental task, which is academics, because that is being handled very well by the team of lawyers headed by the Director of Legal Affairs, Dr. Robespierre Lizárraga Otero, and they follow up on the process that is brought before federal judges with the protections granted with respect to the Higher Education Law of the State of Sinaloa.

“They take care of that, we have to continue working on the academic part with these forums because the second stage is coming, which is the private forums; Here it is very important to make it clear to the workers that in this Academic and Administrative Reform we will not be affecting the labor side, we will take great care of this relationship that we have maintained with fellow workers and unions”, he said.

He added that in addition to the Reform, university students must attend to other issues such as the Labor Day parade, the University Festival of Culture that starts on May 5 and the preparations for the application of the Admission Exam on May 20 and urged them to be vigilant and alert to follow up on the issue of the Education Law, to continue advancing in each activity without the substantive functions of the University such as teaching, research, culture, sports and outreach.