Last Friday, We join the rejection of the attacks by UAS authorities against fellow members of the guild, unfortunately The group in power at the university is characterized by intolerance to criticismthe sign is that They refuse to be accountable and transparent about spending.

It is worth returning to the correct statement of the president of the Oversight Commission of the State Congress, Sergio Mario Arredondowhich said that The social judgment has been lost by the rector of the UAS, Jesús Madueña and his officials. Very sure, The fatigue of the teachers and the rejection of the students against the leadership of the university is increasingly evident..

Last week after it was announced that authorities from the UASArredondo declared that he does not know what the legal sentence will be for the judicial processes they face, but in the social judgment of Sinaloans and university students there is no good rating for the Rector Madueña and its officials.

If anyone knows the university, it is the local deputy, Sergio Mario Arredondo, he is a prestigious academic with extensive experience, so his opinion is of greater weight due to the judge’s resolution to link officials of the university to the process. UAS for more than 45 million pesos for purchases of tortillas. So be very attentive.

Outstanding. In the Mitofsky consultation ‘tracking poll’ they measure the impact of Citizen movement in the next presidential election, on a scale where 1 means completely left and 5 means extreme right, they place the party that leads Dante Delgado at 3.7, right between the PRD and the PRI.

The above means that the Citizen Movement is center-right and would take away votes from the Broad Front for Mexicoin the alliance of the 4T, Brunette is in 2.1, the green 2.5 and the PT 2, so they are in the center-left, with these the target of voters is completely opposite.

The Mitofsky consultation measurement becomes relevant because every vote counts, if we go alone Citizen movement with a candidate like Samuel Garcia would take away votes from Wide Front and not to the alliance of the 4T. Now we know why PAN, PRI and PRD They are pushing so hard for a full alliance.

Nor should we lose sight of how the PRI and the PRD, ceased to be a center-left party and of the social democratic current. Another point is that these parties are no longer seen defending social causes. All this makes them less attractive for alliances with the right.

The posture of national leader of the Citizen Movement, Dante Delgado is very clear, its motto is “with the PRI not even to the corner”, then with that they close the door of a total alliance with the Wide Frontsurely in the BREAD There are those who do the math with a calculator to find out who it would be best for them to form an alliance with.

With the candidacy of Xochitl Galvez it seemed that the BREAD I no longer needed PRIthey have the presidential candidate and the right-wing voters, plus the tricolor represents a high number of negatives, we will see how the results turn out. talks in a few more months, but we believe that the PRI is heading towards being a satellite party. We will know.

Diary. Today at 9:00 a.m. Governor Rubén Rocha Moya He will be leading his traditional Semanera conference from the Government Palace, we will tell you the details.

Political Memory. “Let us be the nightmare of those who try to take away our dreams”: Ernesto “Che” Guevara.

