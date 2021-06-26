Members of the University Council of the Autonomous University of Chapingo (UACh) voted in favor of the removal of the rector, José Solís Ramírez, for “loss of confidence” due to a series of alleged breaches, and instead appointed Eusebio Dagoberto Torres Quintana as interim rector, who will remain in office until December 25 and will call elections to designate the new university authority.

Given this, the public relations department of the UACh issued a statement this morning in which it states that “the rector of the Universidad Autónoma Chapingo, doctor José Solís Ramírez, in his capacity as legal representative of the institution and in order to protect the institutionality and legality of the UACh, promoted a federal protection, in the face of a series of agreements promoted by a group of university counselors in work meetings called “special”.

He added that “They illegally organized and convened these sessions, without being regulated, so they are invalid. However, they decided on a convenient series of agreements aimed at removing José Solís Ramírez and imposing on a supposed interim rector, a faculty that the University Council does not have ”.

“While the university community is working outside the facilities due to the Covid-19 pandemic, these groups, with political and non-academic interest, use their positions within the H. University Council to pour partial, biased and manipulated information to create a climate of distrust and confrontation towards the central administration headed by Dr. José Solís Ramírez and consequently destabilize the university, ”reads another part of the department’s office.

For his part, Solís Ramírez noted that the agreements are illegal and invalid, including the alleged appointment as interim rector, and made an energetic call for institutionality, non-violence, stability, peace and sanity in the methods of the university professors and students ”.

It is worth mentioning that yesterday afternoon, members of the council announced that with 21 votes in favor, the H. University Council removed from office in a special session.

In the statement they indicated that the decision originated as a consequence of the breaches and omissions in which he has incurred in his capacity as rector of the Universidad Autónoma Chapingo.

They claim that Solís Ramírez disregarded in total disrespect the agreements of the University Council, 1151-2, 1153-2, 1156-1,1156-3, 1159-1, 1170-1, among others; as well as not having presented the 2020 annual report and its financial statements; not to convene sessions of the university council every 10 and eight days after taking office; not having convened during this year the Internal Administration Commission (CIDA); not propose to the council candidates for civil servants and administrative employees, among other obligations imposed by article 42 of the UACh statute.

“This Collegiate Body determines the loss of trust in Dr. José Solís Ramírez as rector of the Chapingo Autonomous University, and the removal of the rector’s position taking into consideration that the Rector’s position is a position of trust.”

Furthermore, ireported that the agreement was to restore the operation of the university and if necessary, the council organize and implement a plebiscite when the SARS-Cov2 pandemic allows the university community to resume its face-to-face activities.

“The foregoing without prejudice to the initiation of investigations for alleged administrative faults to define and establish responsibilities and apply the corresponding sanctions, if applicable; before the different competent administrative and law enforcement authorities ”.

Last night the university facilities were partially taken over by the councilors and released after the agreements.

MMCF

.