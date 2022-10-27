President of the Russian Union of Rectors, Rector of Moscow State University. M.V. Lomonosov Viktor Sadovnichiy, one of the initiators of the Three Missions of the University ranking, told Izvestia about what the instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin on a new national ranking of universities means.

“First of all, I want to draw your attention to the fact that there is no reason to discuss the “rating of the Ministry of Education and Science” yet. The President of the country instructed the Ministry of Education and Science of Russia, together with the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East, to “consider the feasibility of creating a new national rating of Russian educational institutions of higher education.” I do not see such wording in the order of the President of the Russian Federation. It seems to me that it was not implied, ”he said.

Sadovnichiy stressed that all leading university rankings somehow have a national flavor, as they answer an important question for the country.

“A special attitude towards university rankings is determined by the fact that ranking is a tool of competition, a battle for minds. From this point of view, any sovereign state is interested in its own rating project,” the rector added.

He clarified that the independence of the rating does not negate its national character. For example, the Moscow international rating “Three Missions of the University” is national.

Rating, like any mathematical model, is only an approximation of reality, but not reality itself, there is always an error. In addition, your goals and the priorities of the ranking developer do not always coincide. On the other hand, behind the rating there is a huge analytical work, it expresses in a concentrated form an assessment of the level of the university, and it is unreasonable to ignore it,” Sadovnichiy concluded.

Read more in an exclusive interview with Izvestia:

“Rating is a tool of the battle for minds”