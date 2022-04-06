One of the first university and doctoral training courses in Italy dedicated to Public Administration starts from the University of Cassino and southern Lazio. To report it is the Rector Marco Dell’Isola, talking with Adnkronos on the occasion today of the inauguration of the Academic Year 2021-2022 of the University and the conferral of an honorary degree in Law to Fabio Panetta, member of the ECB Committee. “We have opened – explains the Rector Dell’Isola – a degree course on legal services for the public administration, sport and the third sector because we considered training dedicated to the public administration to be fundamental”.

“So – observes dell’Isola- we were ready when the Mur, with the minister Maria Cristina Messa, and the minister of the Pa Renato Brunetta signed a protocol that went in this direction. A protocol that of course we also signed to provide a training service not only territorial but national “.” The course is aimed at training on Public Administration but we have also enriched ourselves with courses to contain the digital gap like, among other things, the degree in IT and telecommunications and we know how important the digital transition and the necessary skills are today “adds Dell’Isola who observes how the” dimensions of a smaller university allow to give a plus of training also for people who already work “.

“There is a large training gap dedicated to public administrationmany people who started working 20-30-40 years ago in the PA and have not been able to have adequate training while the work of the public administration requires very high skillsamong other things, I am thinking of skills related to civil engineering to carry out public works “.” From my point of view – observes the Rector of the University of Cassino and southern Lazio – I think Minister Brunetta had a great vision ” urging an academic training linked to the Pa. Dell’Isola finally announces that “thanks to the reform of doctorates, today we have the possibility of activating a new doctorate, which will start with the new Academic Year, entirely dedicated to the Public Administration “. (by Andreana d’Aquino)