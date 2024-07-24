Recruitment | There are two ways of choosing company leaders, a recruitment consultant warns of their pitfalls

Recruitment|A record number of Finnish companies have passed into the hands of foreign managers. A recruitment professional warns of a hidden problem here, as well as another peculiar trend related to managerial appointments.

When a Finnish listed company is looking for a new CEO, in recent years the choice has been directed more often to a foreign manager.

The most recent such appointment was seen last Saturday, when Nokian Tires announced that it had appointed an Italian Paolo Pompei as CEO of the predecessor ie Jukka Moisio retiring.

Earlier this year, for example, the engineering company Valmet also found a Dane as its new CEO by Thomas Hinnerskov.

Last fall, an Italian was appointed as the CEO of the forest company UPM Massimo Reynaudothe elevator company Kone’s CEO is French Philippe Delorme and the beverage company Anora is headed by a Pole Jacek Pastuszka.

The share of foreign CEOs in Finnish listed companies has grown continuously over the past ten years.

Nine, or more than a third, of the CEOs of the stock exchange’s “Top 25 companies”, i.e. the 25 most traded companies, are foreigners.

In total, 22 companies on the stock exchange’s main list have a foreign CEO, i.e. about 16 percent of the companies.

In addition to those mentioned above, such companies include Afarak, Citycon, Dovre Group, Enento, Huhtamäki, Incap, Konecranes, Lindex Group i.e. formerly Stockmann, Musti Group, Nordea, Oriola, Sampo, Sanoma, Scanfil, Tecnotree, Telia and Wärtsilä.

According to data collected by Stanton Chase, which conducts a direct search for directors, the proportion of foreign directors has increased almost continuously since 2017. At that time, there were 11 of them, or nine percent of all CEOs on the stock exchange’s main list.

The most foreign managers have been found in Finland from Sweden and Denmark, but also from France, Italy and the United States, among others.

Of course, the opposite movement has also been seen. For example, a Swede at Stora Enso Annica Bresky changed to Finnish last year to Hans Sohlström.

Currently, a new CEO is being sought at, among others, Metso, which is currently being managed Pekka Vauramo is about to retire.

The search is also on at SSAB, whose Swedish CEO Martin Lindqvist told about his departure in April, as well as in the With Secure company, Aliisa Bank, Glaston and Lemonsoft.

Where from does this tell? Are there not enough skilled people in Finland? For example, have the companies themselves neglected to grow followers?

Stanton Chase partner with long experience in senior management recruitment Arto Suominen emphasizes that the nationality of the leader should never be a key selection criterion.

According to him, the most important thing is the leader’s ability and motivation, that is, what binds him to his task.

Here he sees room for improvement. Now, thinking about the motivation of a foreign manager to come to Finland has received too little attention.

“When the world’s top business management leaders are wanted in Finland, it is necessary to properly go through whether their motivation is sufficient to work in a Finnish company and whether they are committed to their task,” says Sormunen.

If this is not done, recruitment may not be successful in the long run.

“A big company in Finnish terms is not very big professionally for international CEOs. The opportunities and responsibility it offers are enough to keep me interested for a while,” says Sormunen.

Sormunen raises, for example, the Belgian who previously led Neste by Peter Vanacker, whose appointment was met with great expectations. In the end, Vanacker stayed at the Finnish company for only three years before moving to the management of the larger international chemical company Lyondell Basel.

However, there are examples to the contrary, Sormunen emphasizes. Such is the case, for example, of the Frenchman who has been leading the packaging manufacturer Huhtamäki for five years Charles Héaulmé.

Finnish companies the widely followed chief analyst at Inderes Antti Viljakainen in my opinion, it is natural that more managers from abroad are applied for globally operating companies than before. Not all wisdom lives in Finland.

In his opinion, this may also be partly due to the fact that especially large and international companies in Finland are more attractive job opportunities for foreign representatives than before.

According to him, the passport of which country the leader carries is secondary. He doesn’t think that companies are specifically looking for a foreign manager either.

“First of all, suitable competence and a leadership profile are sought from abroad. The development stages of companies vary, and managers are selected according to the stage of development”, emphasizes Viljakainen.

In Finland, there is now a demand especially for managers who have evidence of growing business. Achieving growth has been difficult for Finnish companies on average.

The ring according to, a lot also depends on the company’s industry. For a company operating only in the domestic market, the best manager can usually be found in Finland, because the most important thing then is to know the Finnish market. An internationally operating company needs more international know-how.

Likewise, if the company operates in a narrow niche market, there may not be enough experts in the field in Finland.

But what does a foreign manager mean for personnel and company culture? Are there even more clashes of corporate cultures ahead?

Sormunen does not believe this, because Finland and Finnish companies are more international than before. It reduces the risks. Cultural differences alone do not cause shocks. If it is a company in crisis, the situation may be different.

Why is it so rare to find a new CEO in your own company? Is growing followers neglected?

“In the past, this could have been considered a failure, but not necessarily anymore. Nowadays, the operating environments of companies change so quickly that the expertise in the company may not be sufficient in the new situation. Then the best expertise can be found elsewhere,” says Sormunen.

What kind of manager is needed also depends a lot on the economic situation, i.e. what the CEO focuses on.

However, the idea that in a difficult economic situation the company would first hire a renovator wielding a hatchet to fix the company and then a growth manager to innovate new things is out of the world.

According to Sormusen, modern times require a faster reaction; restructuring and new growth must be created intermittently at the same time.

According to Sormusen, fast responsiveness and agility are important qualities for a leader today. Likewise knowledge of information systems. Today, everything depends on information systems, it cannot be outsourced to the IT department.

Second a common trend is for the new CEO to be found on the company’s own board.

It also causes confusion in Viljakainen’s opinion, because the board’s most important task is to appoint the CEO. Why does it choose a leader from among itself?

For example, Neste’s new CEO appointed in May Heikki Malinen previously sat on Neste’s board of directors. His main job was managing Outokumpu.

Malinen’s successor in Outokumpu was also found in Outokumpu’s board. Appointed CEO in July Kati ter Horst has sat on Outokumpu’s board of directors for eight years.

Last year, Cargotec and Kamux also hired a board member to replace the CEO. Cargotec appointed management Casimir Lindholm and Kamux Tapio Pajuharjun. Hans Sohlström, who was appointed to the management of Stora Enso, was also found on the company’s board.

Should I be worried about this?

According to Sormusen, there is reason to be concerned about whether the company’s board of directors, when making the selection, has certainly gone through all the possibilities before choosing one of their own.

“The most important thing is to ask what the selection process was like. It’s problematic if the selection process has been corrected,” says Sormunen.

Of course, there are situations in which the selection of a board member as CEO can be appropriate, according to Sormusen. When there is an acute crisis, a board member who is already dedicated to the matter may be the best to handle the situation.

Also according to Viljakainen, board experience can speed up taking over leadership.

However, he finds it particularly difficult to appoint a board member as a director in a situation where major changes are needed in the company. In this case, the board member who was deciding on the previous strategy is not necessarily convincing to drive change.

It is customary to interpret the goodness or badness of director appointments by the reaction of the company’s stock market.

According to Viljakainen, however, the appointment of a new director is only rarely seen in the course. Sometimes, of course, that can happen if the appointed director has strong convictions about his previous wrongdoings.

Investors reacted more to the departure of the old manager. The firing of an especially poorly performing manager can give momentum to the share price, and the departure of a good manager can be seen as a price drop.