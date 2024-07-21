Recruitment | Statistics reveal: Older workers enjoy working more than people in their thirties

Recruitment|There are many factors in favor of hiring older workers for open positions, Hanna Sutela, a specialist researcher at Statistics Finland, estimates. The employment rate of the elderly has also increased despite age discrimination.

Companies it would often be at least as wise to hire a 60-year-old for an open job than a 30-year-old, because an older applicant might be in even better shape than a younger one.

It may also be more likely that a 60-year-old will stay with the company longer after induction than a thirty-year-old.

This is what a special researcher of Statistics Finland says Hanna Sutela.