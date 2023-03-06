Today, the sixth session of the National Service Recruits Recruitment Exhibition 2023 kicks off at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, and it will last for three days.

The exhibition provides job opportunities for national service recruits who have completed the requirements of the national service training program, and contributes to facilitating recruitment procedures by the participating entities.

The website of the exhibition stated that it is a unique opportunity for companies and institutions to enhance their presence by attracting qualified national cadres, as it is considered a platform that attracts more than 12,000 Emirati citizens, including professional experts and new graduates, and all attendees are either graduates from the national service and ready to join forces. Female workers, or undergoing training, will graduate soon, and prepare to pursue their careers. The exhibition also provides a database that includes CV files for more than 10,000 graduates and students (from the national service), and a platform through which the participating entities can enhance their presence and build their brand among job seekers.

The exhibition provides a platform for local and international institutions from the private and public sectors, which aims to open channels of communication between recruits and graduates of the national and reserve service in the armed forces and the participating parties in the exhibition to find job opportunities for them and qualify them, as well as provide an opportunity for those who wish to continue their studies.

More than 40 institutions from various sectors, including finance, business, aviation, governmental and semi-governmental sectors, oil and gas, engineering, construction and others, are participating in the exhibition in its sixth edition, with an increase of 100% compared to the participants of the previous edition of the exhibition, as the participating entities display many vacancies for graduate recruits. Those who have responsibility, discipline, skills and high values ​​that were instilled in them during their national service.

The exhibition is one of the initiatives on which the National and Reserve Service Authority is based, which is concerned with providing job opportunities for conscripts, supporting the Emiratisation file, and qualifying national cadres to ensure their inclusion in the labor market, within facilitated and simplified procedures upon completion of the national service program, and an emphasis on giving priority to conscripts in selection and appointment.

Among the initiatives that provide national service personnel with the skills and tools necessary to develop the professional and practical path and enhance their readiness for the future, the National and Reserve Service Authority and Minister of State for Government Development and the Future Ohood bint Khalfan Al-Roumi launched an “important” initiative that was dedicated to female recruits joining the national service, as it focuses on enhancing The readiness of female national service recruits for the future, through four main sets of future skills, including digital skills, creative skills, vocational skills, and personal skills, through which female recruits participate in more than 50 specialized training and workshops.

The Commission’s interest in these initiatives stems from its belief in the importance of employing national cadres, providing job opportunities for them, and opening channels of communication between the national and reserve service recruits, and the entities participating in the exhibition from both the government and private sectors, in order to find job opportunities for them, qualify them, and take care of them in conjunction with the great interest that the wise leadership attaches to its children, and providing them with the best opportunities. To advance them in the ladder of jobs assigned to serve the country and to engage in all economic, commercial and educational fields.

The exhibition will continue until next Wednesday, due to the interest and response it receives from the national service recruits who are looking for job opportunities to start building their professional future and achieve their ambitions. and potential for recruits, and help them find jobs.

